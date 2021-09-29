By Zainab k•
Sep 29, 2021
Hello ,
This course seems to be very informative but as for non mandarin speaking students it is a bit difficult to understand the course . English translation/subtitles for all videos will be highly appreciative.
Warm regards.
By 虞雅雯•
Nov 15, 2017
Super helpful!
There were some minor errors in the English translation though, the arrangement of the contents is terrific!
Thanks a billion!
By Alice Z•
Jan 6, 2022
For not being conversant in CHinese, I came away with intuitive understanding of the topic. Well Done! Thank You
By 袁嘉鹏•
Feb 14, 2019
非常喜欢杨sir的课，为了上Coursera，我焦头烂额地找了整整一天外网DNS，最后终于找到了一个合适的：1.1.1.1，希望对其他人有用。同时我也很期待杨老师后续的代谢生化和分子生物学的Coursera课程的上线！
By Helen C•
May 27, 2022
内容非常充实的课。修得十分辛苦，但是收获丰盛。回头看，流下的汗水很值得。
推荐给想要一窥生物化学殿堂的朋友。
By Ivy·Luo•
Sep 18, 2016
非常详细和生动的课程！教授的讲解也很有独到的风格。选择这门课程吧，加油！
By Yongliang B•
Feb 7, 2016
虽然开始会有些不适应讲课方式，但慢慢就会喜欢上这门课！
By 王正•
Nov 19, 2020
杨老师讲的很好！复杂的东西不那么难理解了，谢谢老师！
By Yiping W•
Apr 10, 2016
很厉害的老师 适合用来预习和复习 依然应该以课本为主
By 冉子坤•
Apr 24, 2016
杨sir的课怎么可能不好QAQ绝壁满分
By 杨炀•
Mar 18, 2016
class is wonderful!
By 布尔兰•
Mar 1, 2016
很不错，学了不少东西。
杨老师，我爱你!
By Deleted A•
Feb 10, 2016
非常好的一门课程，老师讲的非常仔细！
By Zhang K•
Oct 21, 2015
老师讲课特别犀利的赶脚哦~Cool
By 陈子悦•
May 11, 2016
very interesting
By 沙米江·白克力•
Dec 18, 2015
很喜欢Young Sir的课程
By 王念超•
Dec 6, 2015
对于我的生化学习非常有帮助
By 胥延钊•
Sep 24, 2017
希望在错题能看到选项
By 耿立峰•
Sep 10, 2017
希望后面部分尽快上线
By 孙婷婷•
May 13, 2016
方法很好，激发兴趣！
By みどり•
Sep 23, 2016
杨老师讲得很好。
By 于成进•
Sep 25, 2016
非常有帮助
By Styracosaurus•
Jul 5, 2019
课程很好，考试系统有待提高
By hilberto o•
Feb 4, 2021
Dificuldades de execução devido as aulas não estarem em inglês.favor alterar leituras em chinês para inglês
By Micaela H•
Dec 31, 2018
The course itself it's useful and enjoyable, but as a non chinese speaker, it's an odyssey just to take it, and considering I only have a week to take, translate, understand and review an entire unit, it's impossible to follow the program. Expected more from Coursera.