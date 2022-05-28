About this Course

10,623 recent views
Chinese (Simplified)
Chinese (Simplified)

Offered by

Nanjing University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

欢迎进入结构生物化学世界（Welcome to the World of Structural Biochemistry）

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 119 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

12 hours to complete

第一章 蛋白质的结构与功能（Chapter 1 Structure and Function of Proteins)

12 hours to complete
44 videos (Total 230 min), 45 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

第二章 核酸的结构与功能（Chapter 2 Structure and Function of Nucleic Acids)

5 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 107 min), 18 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

第三章 蛋白质和核酸的性质（Chapter 3 Properties of Proteins and Nucleic Acids)

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 61 min), 12 readings, 1 quiz

