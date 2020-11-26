Chevron Left
Back to TECH MeD: Transdisciplinary Education for Critical Hacks of Medical Devices

Learner Reviews & Feedback for TECH MeD: Transdisciplinary Education for Critical Hacks of Medical Devices by University of Florida

4.4
stars
26 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

This course seeks to create an informed public, aware of the technical, medical, legal, and ethical issues associated with implantable medical devices. The course features conversations with experts from a variety of relevant fields to discuss the present and future technological, ethical, legal, and social challenges associated with implantable medical devices. DISCLAIMER: This course is intended for educational purposes only. None of the information provided in this course constitutes medical or legal advice. If you have medical or legal questions, contact your physician or attorney....
Filter by:

1 - 6 of 6 Reviews for TECH MeD: Transdisciplinary Education for Critical Hacks of Medical Devices

By marcos r

Nov 26, 2020

best course

By Heitor S R

Feb 12, 2021

Podem melhorar o curso trazendo casos novos de questões legais, biomédicas e tecnológicas visto que as áreas evoluíram em complexidade junto com a transformação digital

By Jonathan G

Jan 30, 2018

Interesting course I learned a lot!

By Asif H K

Nov 9, 2018

Informative.

By Infinity S P L

Oct 16, 2019

Please maintain quality and the format should be in proper way to understand easily.

By Md S H

Jun 8, 2020

This is the worst course that i have ever enrolled. Because its not a course, its basically just videos cut from different interviews.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder