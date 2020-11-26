By marcos r•
Nov 26, 2020
best course
By Heitor S R•
Feb 12, 2021
Podem melhorar o curso trazendo casos novos de questões legais, biomédicas e tecnológicas visto que as áreas evoluíram em complexidade junto com a transformação digital
By Jonathan G•
Jan 30, 2018
Interesting course I learned a lot!
By Asif H K•
Nov 9, 2018
Informative.
By Infinity S P L•
Oct 16, 2019
Please maintain quality and the format should be in proper way to understand easily.
By Md S H•
Jun 8, 2020
This is the worst course that i have ever enrolled. Because its not a course, its basically just videos cut from different interviews.