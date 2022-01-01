Chevron Left
Back to Translating Research to Healthcare Policy

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Translating Research to Healthcare Policy by University of Michigan

About the Course

In this course, you will learn about the process of evaluating the real-world outcomes of health research. You will learn important terminology and concepts as you explore how the outcomes of health research can influence health policy and practice. The readings, videos, and activities in this course should be completed in the order they are presented to ensure that you will have the best learning experience possible. This course will be of interest to graduate students, health professions students, scientists, public health professionals, and others conducting or planning a career in translational research. This is the final course in the “Translational Science” series....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder