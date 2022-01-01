Learner Reviews & Feedback for Translating Research to Healthcare Policy by University of Michigan
About the Course
In this course, you will learn about the process of evaluating the real-world outcomes of health research. You will learn important terminology and concepts as you explore how the outcomes of health research can influence health policy and practice. The readings, videos, and activities in this course should be completed in the order they are presented to ensure that you will have the best learning experience possible. This course will be of interest to graduate students, health professions students, scientists, public health professionals, and others conducting or planning a career in translational research.
This is the final course in the “Translational Science” series....