Web Application Development with ASP.NET Core
Web Application Development with ASP.NET Core

This course is part of .NET Core Mastery: Advanced Techniques for Exp Developers Specialization

Taught in English

Instructor: EDUCBA

9 hours (approximately)
9 hours (approximately)
There are 4 modules in this course

Unlock the world of web application development with our 'Web Application Development with ASP.NET Core" course. In the 'Introduction to ASP.NET Core' module, you'll grasp the fundamentals of ASP.NET Core architecture. Next, in 'Building Web APIs,' you'll master the art of creating powerful API services. 'Working with Entity Framework Core' will equip you with database management skills, and 'Authentication and Authorization' will empower you to secure your applications. Harness the potential of ASP.NET Core to build modern, responsive, and secure web applications.

Master the art of ASP.NET Core Web API development with a comprehensive course that covers it all. You'll learn to create controllers, handle HTTP requests, and implement versioning and documentation for robust APIs. Gain proficiency in data validation, error handling, and thorough testing to ensure your API's reliability. Dive into authentication with Identity Framework, token-based (JWT) security, claims-based authorization, and role-based access control for ironclad application security. Apply caching, rate-limiting, and integrate third-party authentication providers to enhance functionality and fortify ASP.NET Core applications.

In this module, you'll master Entity Framework Core (EF Core) and its integration with ASP.NET Core applications. You'll delve into Object-Relational Mapping (ORM) principles, create database models, implement data access patterns like Unit of Work and Repository, optimize database performance, and employ data seeding strategies. Additionally, you'll explore advanced techniques such as row-level and field-level security, data auditing, and encryption within EF Core to enhance data integrity and security. By the end of this course, you'll be equipped with the skills needed to manage and protect data in ASP.NET Core applications efficiently.

This module equips you with advanced authentication and authorization capabilities in ASP.NET Core. You will learn to implement user registration two-factor authentication and customize user management features to tailor user experiences. Additionally, you'll gain proficiency in managing user profiles and accounts for comprehensive user control and enhanced security.

