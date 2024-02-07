Unlock the world of web application development with our 'Web Application Development with ASP.NET Core' course. In the 'Introduction to ASP.NET Core' module, you'll grasp the fundamentals of ASP.NET Core architecture. Next, in 'Building Web APIs,' you'll master the art of creating powerful API services. 'Working with Entity Framework Core' will equip you with database management skills, and 'Authentication and Authorization' will empower you to secure your applications. Harness the potential of ASP.NET Core to build modern, responsive, and secure web applications.
Web Application Development with ASP.NET Core
This course is part of .NET Core Mastery: Advanced Techniques for Exp Developers Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
January 2024
20 quizzes
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
Unlock the world of web application development with our 'Web Application Development with ASP.NET Core" course. In the 'Introduction to ASP.NET Core' module, you'll grasp the fundamentals of ASP.NET Core architecture. Next, in 'Building Web APIs,' you'll master the art of creating powerful API services. 'Working with Entity Framework Core' will equip you with database management skills, and 'Authentication and Authorization' will empower you to secure your applications. Harness the potential of ASP.NET Core to build modern, responsive, and secure web applications.
What's included
11 videos11 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Master the art of ASP.NET Core Web API development with a comprehensive course that covers it all. You'll learn to create controllers, handle HTTP requests, and implement versioning and documentation for robust APIs. Gain proficiency in data validation, error handling, and thorough testing to ensure your API's reliability. Dive into authentication with Identity Framework, token-based (JWT) security, claims-based authorization, and role-based access control for ironclad application security. Apply caching, rate-limiting, and integrate third-party authentication providers to enhance functionality and fortify ASP.NET Core applications.
What's included
7 videos11 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt
In this module, you'll master Entity Framework Core (EF Core) and its integration with ASP.NET Core applications. You'll delve into Object-Relational Mapping (ORM) principles, create database models, implement data access patterns like Unit of Work and Repository, optimize database performance, and employ data seeding strategies. Additionally, you'll explore advanced techniques such as row-level and field-level security, data auditing, and encryption within EF Core to enhance data integrity and security. By the end of this course, you'll be equipped with the skills needed to manage and protect data in ASP.NET Core applications efficiently.
What's included
9 videos9 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt
This module equips you with advanced authentication and authorization capabilities in ASP.NET Core. You will learn to implement user registration two-factor authentication and customize user management features to tailor user experiences. Additionally, you'll gain proficiency in managing user profiles and accounts for comprehensive user control and enhanced security.
What's included
9 videos6 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Recommended if you're interested in Software Development
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Software Development? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.