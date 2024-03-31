Immerse yourself in web development with our comprehensive ASP.NET Core course. Designed for beginners and seasoned developers alike, this program covers the full spectrum of ASP.NET Core, starting with fundamentals and guiding you through creating robust web applications. Explore the essentials, from setting up your development environment to building powerful Web APIs using RESTful architecture. Master data handling with Entity Framework Core, implement CRUD operations and manage database migrations seamlessly. Elevate your projects by securing ASP.NET Core applications through in-depth modules on authentication, authorization, and the integration of OAuth and JWT for Web API security. By the end of this course, you'll be equipped to pursue various career paths, including roles as a web developer, API developer, or application security specialist, ensuring you're well-prepared for success in the dynamic field of web development.
Introduction to Modern Web Development with ASP.NET Core
Learn about the core concepts and features of ASP.NET Core, empowering them to confidently start their web development journey with this framework
Gain proficiency in working with databases in ASP.NET Core applications, mastering Entity Framework Core for data access and management
Gain practical skills in securing ASP.NET Core applications, including the generation and validation of JWT tokens for effective security measures
March 2024
19 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
Embark on your web development journey with our ASP.NET Core Development module. Gain a solid introduction as you navigate setting up your development environment and crafting a basic ASP.NET Core application. By the module's end, you'll clearly understand ASP.NET Core, empowering you to kick-start your web development endeavors confidently. Master the intricacies of this dynamic framework and elevate your programming prowess in a concise and comprehensive learning experience.
12 videos2 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt
This module provides a comprehensive exploration of web APIs, emphasizing their significance and elucidating the advantages of RESTful APIs in contemporary applications. You will delve into the role of controllers in ASP.NET Core, mastering attribute routing and employing route templates for creating dynamic and transparent Web API routes. Further, you will grasp the importance of CRUD operations, gaining practical skills in resource management within a Web API. Additionally, the module imparts foundational knowledge of unit testing, enabling you to proficiently craft tests tailored for Web API controllers, ensuring the development of robust and reliable API solutions.
21 videos5 readings5 assignments
This module explores the foundational elements of ASP.NET Core data management. You will get into the critical role of the Data Access Layer (DAL) and comprehend its significance in ASP.NET Core applications. You will gain a comprehensive understanding of this data access framework through an in-depth analysis of Entity Framework Core (EF Core). Furthermore, the module emphasizes the importance of data validation for online applications, guiding participants in utilizing EF Core's Data Annotations and Validation Attributes. The module highlights the significance of database migrations, ensuring you grasp their role in maintaining the integrity of database schemas within the ASP.NET Core framework.
15 videos5 readings5 assignments
This module focuses on fortifying web applications by comprehensively exploring security measures. You will first identify the pivotal importance of security in web applications. Following this, the module gets into ASP.NET Core Identity, encouraging you to analyze its intricacies and adeptly implement user registration and login functionalities. Further, you will demonstrate a nuanced understanding of authorization in ASP.NET Core, showcasing proficiency in crafting and applying authorization policies. The module concludes with a deep dive into OAuth 2.0 and JSON Web Tokens (JWT), emphasizing a thorough understanding and practical skills in generating and validating JWT tokens for effective security implementation.
13 videos8 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt
