Introduction to Modern Web Development with ASP.NET Core
Introduction to Modern Web Development with ASP.NET Core

This course is part of Modern Web Development Specialization

Taught in English

What you'll learn

  • Learn about the core concepts and features of ASP.NET Core, empowering them to confidently start their web development journey with this framework

  • Gain proficiency in working with databases in ASP.NET Core applications, mastering Entity Framework Core for data access and management

  • Gain practical skills in securing ASP.NET Core applications, including the generation and validation of JWT tokens for effective security measures

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

March 2024

There are 4 modules in this course

Embark on your web development journey with our ASP.NET Core Development module. Gain a solid introduction as you navigate setting up your development environment and crafting a basic ASP.NET Core application. By the module's end, you'll clearly understand ASP.NET Core, empowering you to kick-start your web development endeavors confidently. Master the intricacies of this dynamic framework and elevate your programming prowess in a concise and comprehensive learning experience.

What's included

12 videos2 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt

This module provides a comprehensive exploration of web APIs, emphasizing their significance and elucidating the advantages of RESTful APIs in contemporary applications. You will delve into the role of controllers in ASP.NET Core, mastering attribute routing and employing route templates for creating dynamic and transparent Web API routes. Further, you will grasp the importance of CRUD operations, gaining practical skills in resource management within a Web API. Additionally, the module imparts foundational knowledge of unit testing, enabling you to proficiently craft tests tailored for Web API controllers, ensuring the development of robust and reliable API solutions.

What's included

21 videos5 readings5 assignments

This module explores the foundational elements of ASP.NET Core data management. You will get into the critical role of the Data Access Layer (DAL) and comprehend its significance in ASP.NET Core applications. You will gain a comprehensive understanding of this data access framework through an in-depth analysis of Entity Framework Core (EF Core). Furthermore, the module emphasizes the importance of data validation for online applications, guiding participants in utilizing EF Core's Data Annotations and Validation Attributes. The module highlights the significance of database migrations, ensuring you grasp their role in maintaining the integrity of database schemas within the ASP.NET Core framework.

What's included

15 videos5 readings5 assignments

This module focuses on fortifying web applications by comprehensively exploring security measures. You will first identify the pivotal importance of security in web applications. Following this, the module gets into ASP.NET Core Identity, encouraging you to analyze its intricacies and adeptly implement user registration and login functionalities. Further, you will demonstrate a nuanced understanding of authorization in ASP.NET Core, showcasing proficiency in crafting and applying authorization policies. The module concludes with a deep dive into OAuth 2.0 and JSON Web Tokens (JWT), emphasizing a thorough understanding and practical skills in generating and validating JWT tokens for effective security implementation.

What's included

13 videos8 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt

Instructor

