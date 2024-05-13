Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
Women's Leadership: Boost your skills and drive change
Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo

Women's Leadership: Boost your skills and drive change

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level
No prior experience required
21 hours to complete
3 weeks at 7 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Apply tools to strengthen skills such as self-knowledge, emotional intelligence, personal branding, and high-impact communication

  • Identify leadership strategies in different contexts based on successful cases of women who have taken on roles with this commitment

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

May 2024

Assessments

48 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

In this section, we will identify the objectives, structure, evaluations, and orientation material of the course. The first welcome video will give you a general overview of the course and the topics we will cover; we will review the objectives that you will achieve after successfully completing the course; we will share the link to the participant’s guide, a document that we suggest you consult frequently, as it will be your navigation guide for the course; you will identify the way you will be evaluated and you will get to know the instructors of the course and the design team. To finish, we invite you to answer an initial survey.

What's included

2 readings1 discussion prompt1 plugin

In this module, we will start by presenting data on how the region is doing in terms of leadership roles with a gender perspective, we present how we interpret it, and we begin to provide the types of leadership that exist.

What's included

11 videos14 readings12 assignments2 programming assignments1 discussion prompt1 plugin

In this module, we will address self-knowledge as a fundamental element for women’s leadership, this topic will be accompanied by personal branding as a driver for professional career as well as the relevance of networking.

What's included

9 videos16 readings14 assignments1 programming assignment3 plugins

In this third module, we will focus on three key elements in leadership development, these are emotional intelligence, trust, and resilience.

What's included

10 videos14 readings10 assignments2 programming assignments2 plugins

In this last module of the course, the emphasis is on developing skills that allow persuasive and high-impact communication, understanding what persuasion is, its components, and how it is useful for leadership. In addition, strategies for impactful communication in live presentations will be addressed, and finally, strategies for communicating the brand through social media and the elevator pitch.

What's included

13 videos14 readings12 assignments2 discussion prompts2 plugins

Instructor

Juan Cristóbal Bonnefoy
Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
7 Courses669 learners

Offered by

Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Personal Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions