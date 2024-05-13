In this course, you will be able to learn about the importance of female leadership in Latin America and the Caribbean for the growth and development of economies, democracies, and societies. It focuses on gender equality as a fundamental pillar for sustainable and inclusive growth in the region.
Women's Leadership: Boost your skills and drive change
Taught in English
Course
What you'll learn
Apply tools to strengthen skills such as self-knowledge, emotional intelligence, personal branding, and high-impact communication
Identify leadership strategies in different contexts based on successful cases of women who have taken on roles with this commitment
May 2024
48 assignments
There are 5 modules in this course
In this section, we will identify the objectives, structure, evaluations, and orientation material of the course. The first welcome video will give you a general overview of the course and the topics we will cover; we will review the objectives that you will achieve after successfully completing the course; we will share the link to the participant’s guide, a document that we suggest you consult frequently, as it will be your navigation guide for the course; you will identify the way you will be evaluated and you will get to know the instructors of the course and the design team. To finish, we invite you to answer an initial survey.
What's included
2 readings1 discussion prompt1 plugin
In this module, we will start by presenting data on how the region is doing in terms of leadership roles with a gender perspective, we present how we interpret it, and we begin to provide the types of leadership that exist.
What's included
11 videos14 readings12 assignments2 programming assignments1 discussion prompt1 plugin
In this module, we will address self-knowledge as a fundamental element for women’s leadership, this topic will be accompanied by personal branding as a driver for professional career as well as the relevance of networking.
What's included
9 videos16 readings14 assignments1 programming assignment3 plugins
In this third module, we will focus on three key elements in leadership development, these are emotional intelligence, trust, and resilience.
What's included
10 videos14 readings10 assignments2 programming assignments2 plugins
In this last module of the course, the emphasis is on developing skills that allow persuasive and high-impact communication, understanding what persuasion is, its components, and how it is useful for leadership. In addition, strategies for impactful communication in live presentations will be addressed, and finally, strategies for communicating the brand through social media and the elevator pitch.
What's included
13 videos14 readings12 assignments2 discussion prompts2 plugins
