About the Course
Learn how to work with web technologies and persistent data on Android applications even after you close or restart an app. There is a focus on web communication and developer tools and you will discover how Kotlin applications communicate over the web. You’ll learn how data formats and web protocols work in relation to Kotlin apps. Furthermore, you will practice applying asynchronous programming techniques using Kotlin.
Learn the core functionality and uses of the SQLite database management system (DBMS). Learn about web clients and databases by adding connections from your app to other languages to access custom built web application programming interfaces (APIs) and database management systems....