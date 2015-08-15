By 汤皓玥•
Aug 15, 2015
This course explains the cultural of Traditional Chinese Medicine in a very vivid way. It explores the hidder history and cultural behind the medicine and offers us helpful advices on how to lead a healthier life.
By Jonathan G•
Mar 25, 2016
I learned a lot about the principles of Buddhism and Taoism, as well as Chinese medicine and the organs. It would've helped to have some English subtitles at the beginning though.
By Kang C•
Nov 27, 2015
Very Informative and Systematic course. From reasoning to conclusion are all great.
Suggest for anyone who interested in Chinese Medicine.
By Hassan A C•
Jul 21, 2016
How I can continue the course, there is no subtitle in English.
Finally i get solution.
By 徐王林•
Oct 30, 2015
I am a student of Western Medicine，more and more found that TCM is interesting
By Jedalia d S I•
Feb 26, 2021
Muito obrigada pela oportunidade, foi sensacional, maravilhoso, recomendo!
By Chong Y J•
Dec 1, 2017
非常棒的课程！从最基本的知识开始学习，是很重要的~奠定好基础，才开始认识个别中药才是正确的学习秩序~推荐中药初学者先上这一门课！
By 谢涵博•
Jan 31, 2018
老师有点方言，不过仍然听得懂。讲课逻辑清晰，ppt简洁，同时注意与实际生活与一些学术/生活争端与造假做出回应。
By 周彦•
Jan 30, 2021
老师的分析既简单又生动，对于刚刚入门的学生来说很适合。而且老师的基本功很扎实，引经据典张口就来，是好老师。
By 李泉•
Mar 26, 2017
很好的课程，很好的宣传了中国的传统文化！希望有类似的课程多发布！谢谢！
By 刘红滨•
May 7, 2016
课程内容丰富，老师讲授逻辑性强。收益。
By KAI W V•
Nov 5, 2016
非常有深度的中醫藥學
By 劉哲瑋•
Mar 31, 2022
請發給我證書謝謝
By 高啟峰•
Jan 3, 2016
講的不錯
By 王庆伟•
Aug 11, 2016
很棒
By almshe•
Oct 16, 2015
很好
By fernando g u•
Nov 17, 2020
El curso este está programado para una clase en directo,es demasiado arduo para seguirlo.No dudo de la sabiduría del profesor,de su amor por lo que hace pero resulta muy duro tener que traducir del chino,al ingles ,y del ingles al español;aunque esté transcrito al español hay conceptos que no entiendo muy bien y resulta duro.Por lo que he decidido abandonar aquí y seguir con otros cursos.
Cuando me matricule me dí cuenta de la dificultad que se me venía encima,lo asumí,pero debo reconocer que he fracasado.Así que dejo correr el curso sin hacer más pruebas.
By john l•
Aug 24, 2015
Very good course. By a stroke of luck, before taking this course, I took another course on 中华传统文化 which was a wonderful refresher for what I grew up with in my formative years.
I am particularly hopeful that with an integrative holistic approach of Western and Eastern medical disciplines, people can learn to prevent getting sick, work with doctors to heal themselves with minimium side effects when they fall ill.
It is very interesting to note that thousands of years ago, Chinese believe that people can live to 120!
By 宋羽•
Apr 18, 2017
课程很好，内容充实，能够比较系统的脉络倾斜的对中医进行梳理和概述。解决了我自学过程中很多的疑惑，课程的练习题设计的很巧妙会保证你必须学会，尤其是论述题必须要自己进行研究才能获得高分。美中不足我在网站和手机APP上都无法观看课程录影，我是靠字幕完成这个课程的。
By wen c y•
Sep 6, 2015
I have learned lots of Chinese tradition.
By Zhe S•
Aug 21, 2015
中国古代哲学思想的中医药版本，打算学习中医的可以绕道了。
By 庞姗妹•
Sep 9, 2015
老师的普通话有点难以理解。。。
By Ng S H•
Sep 6, 2015
Need more (understandable) subtitles. Peer-review for this course is not a good idea as well, given abstract concepts and different language.
By Diego Y•
Jun 23, 2016
Sadly, there only english subtitles in the first video, so I can´t continue the course
By caetana v•
Oct 7, 2015
It said it was subtitled into English but that's only the first video...