Chevron Left
Back to IBM z/OS Rexx Programming

Learner Reviews & Feedback for IBM z/OS Rexx Programming by IBM

About the Course

This course is designed to teach you the basic skills required to write programs using the REXX language in z/OS. The course covers the TSO extensions to REXX and interaction with other environments such as the MVS console, running REXX in batch jobs, and compiling REXX. A total of 11 hands-on labs on an IBM Z server (via remote Skytap access) are part of this course. O​n successful completion of the course, learners can earn theor badge. Details here- https://www.credly.com/org/ibm/badge/ibm-z-os-rexx-programming...
Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for IBM z/OS Rexx Programming

By Hossein D

Dec 29, 2021

I​ participate in many courses here. This one was comprehensive. Some problems I could mention are, - The VM environment that is provided for exercises expires in 2 weeks, all progress and configurations will be lost and there is no way to ship them to the new VM. - Sometimes the constructor explained an interesting concept in a minute without any other clues, usages, or exercises. - The sequence of exercises is not matched with lessons chapters.

By YAP K F

Mar 26, 2022

Recommended for all mainframe developers

By Michael M

Mar 7, 2022

I​n general, the course material was well presented and well learned.

T​owards the end of the course, the labs and the end of topic quizzes slipped out of sync with the actual material being presented in the topic. This was confusing and seems to be needless.

T​he access to the mainframe environment for completing assignments worked very well and I found it pleasing that I didn't have to fight to make that access work. It was just there and that was appreciated.

By Gerardo G

Feb 9, 2022

Nice course, nice programming language

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder