By Hossein D•
Dec 29, 2021
I participate in many courses here. This one was comprehensive. Some problems I could mention are, - The VM environment that is provided for exercises expires in 2 weeks, all progress and configurations will be lost and there is no way to ship them to the new VM. - Sometimes the constructor explained an interesting concept in a minute without any other clues, usages, or exercises. - The sequence of exercises is not matched with lessons chapters.
By YAP K F•
Mar 26, 2022
Recommended for all mainframe developers
By Michael M•
Mar 7, 2022
In general, the course material was well presented and well learned.
Towards the end of the course, the labs and the end of topic quizzes slipped out of sync with the actual material being presented in the topic. This was confusing and seems to be needless.
The access to the mainframe environment for completing assignments worked very well and I found it pleasing that I didn't have to fight to make that access work. It was just there and that was appreciated.
By Gerardo G•
Feb 9, 2022
Nice course, nice programming language