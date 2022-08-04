The University of Notre Dame Logo

Notre Dame is a leading American research university that offers undergraduate, professional, and graduate students a chance to pursue their academic endeavors in a unique scholarly community. Enriched by Catholic intellectual and cultural traditions, it is a place that throughout its history has sought to bring knowledge into service of justice.

Ethical Leadership
Ethical Leadership Specialization

Angela Logan

Angela Logan

Associate Teaching Professor and the St. Andre Bessette Academic Director of the Master of Nonprofit Administration
Mendoza College of Business
Cindy Muir (Zapata)

Cindy Muir (Zapata)

Professor, Management & Organization
Mendoza College of Business
Dr. Amanda G. McKendree

Dr. Amanda G. McKendree

Associate Teaching Professor of Management and Arthur F. and Mary J. O'Neil Director of The Eugene D. Fanning Center for Business Communication
Department of Management & Organization
James Otteson

James Otteson

James R. Otteson, John T. Ryan Jr. Professor of Business Ethics, Mendoza College of Business
Mendoza College of Business
Joe Holt

Joe Holt

James E. and Audrey Jack Teaching Professor of Business Ethics
Management and Operations Department in the Mendoza College of Business
Kirsten Martin

Kirsten Martin

William P. and Hazel B. White Center Professor of Technology Ethics, IT, Analytics, and Operations
Mendoza College of Business
