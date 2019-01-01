PerceptiLabs Logo

PerceptiLabs

PerceptiLabs takes the process of building and training a machine learning model to warp speed. We not only accelerate machine learning, but we also advance explainability in AI. Our visual modeling tool has a drag and drop UI that makes it easy to build and visualize a model’s architecture. Iterating on models is faster because you can ‘peer’ into each layer. This transparency gives instant feedback into how the model performs. You can also make changes, debug, and tune your model through the GUI or with low-level code for full insight. It’s a tool for data scientists, data engineers, ML engineers, ML project manager and other developers.

www.perceptilabs.com/home
PerceptiLabs
`` UCYAWJ3u8N6E6OI7GjIUe-Iw
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder