PerceptiLabs takes the process of building and training a machine learning model to warp speed. We not only accelerate machine learning, but we also advance explainability in AI. Our visual modeling tool has a drag and drop UI that makes it easy to build and visualize a model’s architecture. Iterating on models is faster because you can ‘peer’ into each layer. This transparency gives instant feedback into how the model performs. You can also make changes, debug, and tune your model through the GUI or with low-level code for full insight. It’s a tool for data scientists, data engineers, ML engineers, ML project manager and other developers.