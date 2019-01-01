Continuous Delivery and Managing Builds with Azure DevOps
Use Azure DevOps Repos to store code
Set up main branch policies
Use Azure DevOps Pipelines to automate CI and CD builds
This Guided Project is for IT professionals who want to raise the quality of their software products to a higher level by totally automating their software applications' build, test and packaging processes. In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use Azure DevOps Services to safely store your applications' code in a source control and how to set up build pipelines and branch policies to automate packaging of your products and preparing them for deployment. Since this project uses Azure DevOps Services, you will need access to an Azure DevOps account. In the video at the beginning of the project you will be given instructions on how to sign up for one. If you are ready to start automating your applications' lifecycle management process, then this project is for you! Let’s get started!
Automating continuous integration and continuous delivery
Setting up Azure DevOps Project
Creating build pipelines in Azure DevOps
Setting up git repository on Azure DevOps
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Project introduction
Set up Project on Azure DevOps Services
Practice Quiz 1: Azure DevOps basics
Create TEST build pipeline and set up branch policy
Create ARTIFACT build pipeline and set its trigger
Practice Quiz 2: Build basics
Check the whole automation process
Capstone challenge: Update current pipelines with the new application
