Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Customer Personas in Canva by Coursera Project Network
4.9
stars
14 ratings
•
1 reviews
About the Course
By the end of this project you will have created a template for creating customer personas in Canva. After reviewing the Canva toolbar you'll create a customer persona template. Based on CRM data, social media information, and purchasing pattern information, customer personas will facilitate understanding of the ideal customer for your organization. They can then be leveraged to create effective marketing strategies and plans.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Create Customer Personas in Canva