Create Interactive Prototypes with Pidoco by Coursera Project Network
Creating wireframes and interactive user design prototypes is an important step in your planning process. Pidoco is a web based application that can help you with this process. Exploring the possibilities of apps like this help you to find the one that works best for you or your organization. Pidoco allows for interactivity so that you can simulate your application. You are able to share prototypes, work with comments and comment history throughout your development. Pidoco says it is easy to use and learn, you can explore the application in this project and decide for yourself. In this project you will create an interactive prototype with Pidoco....