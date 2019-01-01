Cypress end to end testing and intercepting network call
Cypress architecture and a new way of UI automation testing
Intercepting and controlling the network traffic
Intercepting and updating HTTP request/response
Cypress is a complete end-to-end test automation tool built to test modern-day web applications. Cypress is used by developers or QA engineers building web applications using modern JavaScript frameworks. In this hands-on guided project, you will learn — 1. Architecture of Cypress and a new way of UI automation testing 2. Controlling the network traffic 3. Intercepting HTTP request calls 4. Intercepting and updating HTTP request/response
Software Testing
Cypress
Test Automation
UI Test Automation
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to end-to-end testing via Cypress and environment setup
First end-to-end test automation scenario
Intercepting GET call
Intercepting POST call
Updating a request via intercepting HTTP requests
Updating a response via intercepting
