By the end of this project, you will be able to use Mentimeter to create live polls, quizzes and more in order to check for student understanding. Whether you are teaching online or in person, Mentimeter has the tools you need to engage and assess your class. Once you are confident with using Mentimeter, you will be able to train your students as well. This will create greater independence and mastery of technology that will allow your students to share their learning in new ways. *You will need a free trial of Mentimeter for this project....
By Hernani L C

Sep 26, 2021

Una herramienta digital muy útil en mi labor docente, felicitaciones!

By Mohan V M

Jan 23, 2022

It was easy to understand

By Itishree R

Jul 4, 2021

very good

