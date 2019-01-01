Erstelle Social Media Anzeigen in Canva
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Nach Abschluss dieses Projekts, kannst du Anzeigen für soziale Medien mit Hilfe der gratis Version von Canva kreieren und gestalten. Egal, ob du eine neue Marke startest oder eine bestehende mithilfe deiner Social-Media-Strategie optimieren möchtest – visuelle Inhalte unterstützen dich bei der Etablierung deiner Online-Identität. Aufgabe des Social Media Marketings ist es, kreative Wege zu finden um die Aufmerksamkeit der User für ihre Produkte und Dienstleistungen zu gewinnen, oftmals auf Basis eines sehr geringen Marketing Budgets. Die web basierte Plattform Canva bietet alle nötigen Werkzeuge um visuell attraktive und organisierte Produkte alleine, oder als Team zu kreieren und zu teilen. Am Ende dieses Projekts wirst du gelernt haben, Grafikdesign Tools anzuwenden um kreative und attraktive Anzeigen für soziale Medien zu erstellen und deine Marke in den sozialen Medien zu bewerben.
Dieses Projekt widmet sich an Menschen die mit Hilfe von ihr Unternehmen in den sozialen Medien bewerben möchten.
Social Media Marketing
Marketing Strategy
Social Media Platforms
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Erstelle einen Canva Account und erkunde deinen Cava Arbeitsplatz.
Kreiere eine Instagram/ Facebook Story in Canva.
Erstelle einen animierten Instagram Post in Canva.
Bearbeite Videos für deine Social Media Posts in Canva.
Teile, speichere und veröffentliche deine Projekte in den sozialen Medien mit Canva.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
