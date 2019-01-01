Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to create presentations using Canva by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project you will learn how to make presentations using Canva. Canva is a free web design service where you have a wide variety of tools to design all kinds of media you need. Canva is a great option for those looking for an easy-to-use platform to create presentations for corporate, school, and college classes. Canva has many elements that are free and gives you a lot of freedom when it comes to designing. Canva is an extremely useful tool for those who are just starting out and even becomes a very good tool for those who have been designing in more advanced programs for years. It is a quick option that does not need to be installed on your computer and as long as you have an internet connection, it will be an accessible tool. Additionally, it offers a number of templates that facilitate the creative process and a presentation platform where you can use any medium, from images to videos....