Have you ever thought about becoming a Solidity Developer and developing Smart Contracts? To be 100% immersed in the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain? This industry is currently growing very strongly. The demand for Solidity developers is on average 20% higher than in other industries. In this 1 hour long project-based course, you will learn how to write your first Smart Contract on Solidity, deploy it using RemixIDE and interact with it from real code using web3.js. To achieve this you will write your own decentralized crypto-moneybox. You will create your own crypto wallet through Metamask. Write a Solidity Smart Contract code, deploy it to the blockchain, test it manually, and then learn how to call the Smart Contract code from a Java Script code. This course is aimed at learners who are looking to get started with the development of Smart Contracts on Solidity. There are no hard prerequisites and any competent computer user should be able to complete the project successfully.
Solidity for Beginners: Write and Test Smart Contracts
Taught in English
Guided Project
What you'll learn
Implement and Deploy Smart Contracts on Solidity
Manually test Smart Contracts using RemixIDE
Interact with Smart Contracts using web3.js
Skills you'll practice
December 2023
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Task #1 - Setup your Metamask Wallet
Task #2 - Code and Deploy your First Smart Contract
Task #3 - Improve your First Smart Contract
Task #4 - Interact with the Smart Contract from the Terminal
Task #5 - Interact with the Smart Contract from real code
Instructor
