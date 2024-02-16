Coding Salary: How Much Do Coders Earn in 2024?

Coding is a skill where you can combine your creative and technical knowledge to create something new for end users. Learn more about different roles that require coding and their salaries.
From the smartwatch on your wrist to the video game console in your living room, computers and electronics are an integral part of our daily lives. These electronics all use a specific numerical language known as binary code, which consists of only 0s and 1s. Since computers have their own separate language, computer programmers write code that converts human input into binary.
Computer programmers are responsible for writing, testing, and maintaining code that instructs computers how to execute tasks. Typically roles that require coding have lucrative salaries that are influenced by industry, location, and your level of experience. If you’re interested in a role in this field, let’s take a closer look at the average coding salary.
Coding is like a set of instructions that determines the actions that computers can and cannot do; it allows humans to communicate with electronic devices like cell phones, laptops, computers, and more. Coding is essentially a translator that converts human input to numerical sequences computers and other electronic devices can understand.
According to Lightcast™, computer programmers in the US earn an average annual salary of $98,978.24 [1]. Keep in mind your salary may be influenced by factors like geographic location, industry, years of experience, and education level.
Read more: What Is Programming? And How To Get Started
Your cash compensation in this field ultimately depends on the following:
Your salary may depend on where you live, the cost of living, and the demand for computer programmers. Let’s check out the average coding salary—base salary plus additional pay—in a few large cities nationwide.
*All salary data in this article is sourced from Glassdoor as of January 2024.
New York, NY: $92,562
Chicago, IL: $87,250
Pittsburgh, PA: $93,312
Seattle, WA: $102,212
San Francisco, CA: $97,146
Dallas-Fort Worth, TX: $92,553
Atlanta, GA: $90,763
Tampa, FL: $92,449
Keep in mind that cities with more elevated cost of living tend to have higher annual salaries.
Coding falls under a wide range of job titles, from junior entry-level rules to more advanced engineering positions. Let’s review some of these positions and how they impact the average coding salary in the US.
Web developer: $77,407
Computer programmer: $85,526
Computer systems engineer: $99,075
Systems analyst: $98,969
Programmer analyst: $91,169
Database administrator: $92,547
Front-end developer:$79,526
Back-end developer: $99,575
Mobile app developer: $86,414
Software developer: $94,693
Read more: Computer Science vs. Computer Engineering: How the Jobs Differ
Formal college degrees are no longer a minimum requirement for a coding career. In fact, 89 percent of employers surveyed believe graduates of a bootcamp program—a short, intensive, coding-focused course—are just as and sometimes even more prepared for a programming career as college graduates [2]. That said, some organizations still require a formal degree.
With no college degree but as a graduate of a bootcamp program, you can expect to earn an average salary of $61,836, which is 77 percent higher than self-taught coders without bootcamp [3]. Here is a breakdown of average annual salaries based on education level for computer programming degrees.
Formal college degrees are no longer always a requirement to land a coding career. In fact, 89 percent of employers surveyed believe graduates of a bootcamp program—a short, intensive, coding-focused course—are just as prepared for a programming career as college graduates [2].
With no college degree but as a graduate of a bootcamp program, you can expect to earn an average salary of $61,836, which is 77 percent higher than self-taught coders without bootcamp [3].
Read more: Coding Bootcamps: Options, Benefits, Requirements, and More
As you work in the field, you’ll gain knowledge, which may mean a better salary. Let’s review the typical salary range based on years in the coding field.
*All salary data is sourced from Glassdoor as of January 2024.
0-1 year: $53,000 to $84,000
1-3 years: $58,000 to $92,000
4-6 years: $63,000 to $101,000
6-9 years: $67,000 to $109,000
10 to 14 years: $72,000 to $120,000
15 or more years: $78,000 to $134,000
Coding can be a rewarding field where you can exercise your creativity and desire to work with the latest technology. Check out the following steps to becoming a computer programmer.
Typically, coders will start their career path by earning a degree in computer and information technology. They can also choose another closely related field to major in. Degree coursework is a great way to learn the principles of coding, computer hardware, networking, and more. Majoring in this field also offers opportunities for various careers in the tech industry. Keep in mind, that a degree is only sometimes required by employers.
Read more: Is a Computer Science Degree Worth It?
A coding bootcamp is an intense, coding-focused course and a great way to get hands-on coding experience. It also gives you an opportunity to build your portfolio, to showcase your work and ability to prospective employers. Bootcamps also help you create a network of contacts in your field and often offer job placement assistance.
Some coders even prefer to forgo college altogether and only attend bootcamp because they can enter the workforce quicker than by earning a degree route. Another benefit of the bootcamp-only option is tuition, which typically costs $10,000 to $20,000 compared to the $163,140 average tuition for a four-year computer science degree [7].
Read more: Coding Bootcamps: Options, Benefits, Requirements, and More
While certifications aren’t always necessary, computer coders can boost their desirability by becoming certified in certain programming languages or specific vendor products. Some standard certifications coders obtain include:
C and C++ certifications: The C language has been around since the 1960s, and the C++ language has been around since the 1980s. Despite being among the oldest languages, it’s still in high demand. You can earn entry-level, associate, and professional certificates in each language.
Chef Principles Certification: Chef is software that converts infrastructure into code for automated server deployment and management. This certification is in high demand as organizations look to this type of automation to shorten development time and increase build quality.
Certified Secure Software Lifecycle Professional (CSSLP): This vendor-neutral certification is best for software developers, quality assurance and penetration testers, engineers, and other similar roles. This certification shows that you have demonstrated competency in securing applications throughout the software development lifecycle.
Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate: This is an excellent certificate for those interested in developing cloud technology. It shows your competence in cloud development, deployment, and maintenance.
Certifications vary slightly from certificates, as a certificate is evidence you took and passed an exam on a particular topic. This credential provides tangible evidence you engaged in further education in a specific subject. Some certificates to consider that may help advance your career or marketability include:
University of California, Santa Cruz's Coding for Everyone: C and C++ Specialization
Johns Hopkins University’s HTML, CSS, and Javascript for Web Developers
Coding can be a rewarding career with a broad collection of roles within it. If you’re interested in pursuing a coding career, consider Python for Everybody from the University of Michigan. Learn to program and analyze data while you earn a certificate to include in your resume, CV, or LinkedIn profile.
Lightcast™. “Average Salary of a Computer Programmer.” Accessed July 2, 2023.
DevMountain. “Why You Don’t Need a Degree in Coding to Start Your Programming Career, https://devmountain.com/blog/why-you-dont-need-a-degree-in-coding-to-start-your-programming-career/#.” Accessed July 2, 2023.
Course Report. “Web Developer Salaries After Coding Bootcamps, https://www.coursereport.com/blog/web-developer-salaries-after-coding-bootcamps.” Accessed July 2, 2023.
PayScale. “Associate of Applied Science (AAS), Computer Programming Degree, https://www.payscale.com/research/US/Degree=Associate_of_Applied_Science_(AAS)%2C_Computer_Programming/Salary.” Accessed July 2, 2023.
PayScale. “Bachelor of Science (BS / BSc), Computer Programming Degree, https://www.payscale.com/research/US/Degree=Bachelor_of_Science_(BS_%2F_BSc)%2C_Computer_Programming/Salary.” Accessed July 2, 2023.
PayScale. “Master of Science (MS), Computer Science (CS) Degree, https://www.payscale.com/research/US/Degree=Master_of_Science_(MS)%2C_Computer_Science_(CS)/Salary.” Accessed July 2, 2023.
Fullstack Academy. “Are Coding Bootcamps Worth It? A Cost-Benefit Analysis, https://www.fullstackacademy.com/blog/are-coding-bootcamps-worth-it.” Accessed July 1, 2023.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.