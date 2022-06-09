8 Types of Coding Jobs (+ Tips to Get Hired)

Knowing how to code can open up opportunities in various industries. Learn more about possible coding jobs to consider.
Coding ranks among the most in-demand job skills. If you know how to code, you could find success in a range of jobs both in and out of the tech industry. In this article, we'll go over several types of coding jobs to consider and offer tips on what coding languages to learn to get the job you want.
The prevalence of technology means that familiarity with coding can help across many jobs and industries. Here are a few coding jobs to consider:
Note: Average median salary information comes from the latest statistics from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Web developers write code to create and maintain websites. Depending on the type of developer, you may specialize in front-end (the parts of a site a user interacts with), back-end (the behind-the-scenes part), or full-stack (the front and back end) development.
Median US salary: $77,200
Best coding language(s) to learn: HTML, PHP, or JavaScript for front-end; Python, Java, or Ruby for back-end
Software engineers build software applications such as computer games, web or mobile applications, and network control systems. You might specialize in systems development, application development, or quality assurance testing within this field.
Median US salary: $110,140
Best coding language(s) to learn: Python, Java, C++
While knowing how to code isn't always required to get a job in IT, it can certainly help. IT technicians write code to automate solutions to common IT problems and administrative tasks.
Median US salary: $57,910
Best coding language(s) to learn: Python
professional certificate
Learn in-demand skills like Python, Git, and IT automation to advance your career
4.8
(25,090 ratings)
403,310 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 8 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Using Version Control, Troubleshooting & Debugging, Python Programming, Configuration Management, Automation, Basic Python Data Structures, Fundamental Programming Concepts, Basic Python Syntax, Object-Oriented Programming (OOP), Setting up your Development Environment, Regular Expression (REGEX), Testing in Python, Automating System Administration Tasks with Python, Bash Scripting, Using Git, Version Control Systems, Interacting with GitHub, Reverting Changes, Creating Pull Requests, Improving Software Performance, Managing Scarce Resources, Advanced Troubleshooting, Understanding Errors, Finding the Root Cause of a Problem, Automation at Scale, Basic Monitoring & Alerting, Cloud Computing, Using Puppet, Serialization, Building a Solution, Creating and Translating Media Files, Interacting with Web Services
Data scientists are in-demand across a range of industries for their skills in leveraging data to help drive business decisions. In this role, you'll use programming languages to identify patterns and trends in data, build algorithms and models, and visualize data to better communicate your findings.
Median US salary: $131,490
Best coding language(s) to learn: SQL, Python, R
Read more:Python or R for Data Analysis: Which Should I Learn?
Systems administrators, sometimes called sysadmins, ensure a company's computer systems are functional and efficient. This typically involves configuring, upgrading, and troubleshooting servers and networks and monitoring security.
Median US salary: $80,600
Best coding language(s) to learn: Python, Perl, Bash, PowerShell
Product managers oversee the vision, business strategy, and development of specific products. As a product manager developing digital products, you may find that coding experience can help facilitate better team communication and help you troubleshoot technical issues as they arise.
Median US salary: $159,010
Best coding language(s) to learn: JavaScript, Python, SQL
As a cybersecurity analyst, it's your job to protect your company's networks from unauthorized access and respond to security breaches when they do happen. A foundational understanding of programming empowers you to automate some everyday security tasks.
Median US salary: $102,600
Best coding language(s) to learn: JavaScript, Python, C, C++
professional certificate
Get ready to launch your career in cybersecurity. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand role in the field, no degree or prior experience required.
4.6
(6,215 ratings)
72,666 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 8 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
information security analyst, IT security analyst, security analyst, Junior cybersecurity analyst, Information Security (INFOSEC), IBM New Collar, Malware, Cybersecurity, Cyber Attacks, database vulnerabilities, Network Security, Sql Injection, networking basics, scripting, forensics, Penetration Test, Computer Security Incident Management, Application Security, threat intelligence, network defensive tactics, cyber attack, Breach (Security Exploit), professional certificate, cybersecurity analyst
UX designers help ensure that digital products are usable, accessible, and enjoyable by designing with the end user in mind. While you don't have to know how to code to be a UX designer, having this skill may make you a better collaborative partner with the engineers you work with.
Median US salary: $77,200
Best coding language(s) to learn: HTML, CSS, JavaScript
If you're new to coding, start with one of these programming languages:
1. Swift: This language is used to create many Apple products, including iOS, tvOS, and macOS applications. It was built to be easy and efficient, with a simple syntax that you'll be able to understand even without any coding experience.
2. JavaScript: This is another prevalent language used to create content on the internet, and front-end developers are particularly fond of it. It's easy to learn because it's so widespread with a helpful community, and it's made with non-programmers in mind, making it a good starter language.
3. C: This general-purpose coding language is a good foundation, and it's commonly used to build applications ranging from Unix to Windows to Photoshop. It has a simple 32-word syntax with easily understood data structures.
4. Python: Data scientists, AI/machine learning professionals, web developers, and embedded application developers often prefer using Python. It's got plenty of white space and numerous libraries that help make this high-level, general-purpose language easy to learn.
5. Java: This general-purpose, object-oriented language is popular with back-end developers and anyone creating security applications. It has a concise, intuitive syntax and structure that makes learning easy.
As you start looking for your next coding job, keep these tips in mind:
One option for gaining experience is to pursue freelance coding jobs. Many organizations need computer programmers and coders to solve their problems, and they're sometimes willing to hire someone with less experience.
Freelancers often take the jobs that don't require full-time employees but still are necessary to have done. These temporary positions can be an effective way to build your portfolio and resume.
Examples of businesses that might hire you as a freelance coder include entrepreneurs, small businesses, and individuals who need some help with coding.
For coders, portfolios are everything. The old adage for writers, "Show, don't tell," also applies to coders. Having a well-rounded portfolio can be a real asset when looking for coding jobs.
To create one, you'll need some projects to showcase. If you went through bootcamp or completed certifications, you should have some projects to use. Go through your projects and make sure your code is efficient and readable, and add comments to explain different parts of it.
The portfolio is essential, but you still need a strong resume. We've got a few tips to help get you started with creating it:
Include all programming languages you're proficient in and your level.
List relevant workplace skills, including the ability to think analytically.
Tailor your resume to the coding job you're applying for by matching your experience with the job description.
Demonstrate the impact you made in past roles using metrics when possible.
You may be asked to complete a technical interview during the interview process for many coding jobs. These interviews often include questions about your technical skills and a live coding test. Ask the recruiter what you should expect from the interview process, and if that consists of a technical interview, spend some time going over common technical interview questions.
It's entirely possible to get a coding job without a degree. With the proper support and training, you can launch a career in coding, and coding-related jobs are increasingly in demand. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects that the IT field will grow by around 22 percent between 2020 and 2030, much faster than average for other occupations [1]. Additionally, basic coding is an in-demand skill even for non-tech jobs, according to HR Forecast [2]
Although you can get a degree if you want to, you don’t need one to break into this field. Many jobs ask potential candidates to pass technical assessments before hiring them. You can master the skills you’ll need in various ways, including online courses, certifications, and bootcamps.
Build in-demand coding skills at your own pace with an online course from a top university. Learn Python from the University of Michigan, Java from Duke University, or C and C++ from the University of California, Santa Cruz.
specialization
Learn to Program and Analyze Data with Python. Develop programs to gather, clean, analyze, and visualize data.
4.8
(190,118 ratings)
1,281,377 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 8 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Json, Xml, Python Programming, Database (DBMS), Python Syntax And Semantics, Basic Programming Language, Computer Programming, Data Structure, Tuple, Web Scraping, Sqlite, SQL, Data Analysis, Data Visualization (DataViz)
specialization
Explore a Career as a Software Engineer. Learn the basics of programming and software development
4.6
(12,978 ratings)
259,201 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 5 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Html, JavaScript, Cascading Style Sheets (CCS), Java Programming, Html5, Algorithms, Problem Solving, String (Computer Science), Data Structure, Cryptography, Hash Table, Programming Principles, Interfaces, Software Design
specialization
Beginner to Programmer — Learn to Code in C & C++. Gain a deep understanding of computer programming by learning to code, debug, and solve complex problems with C and C++.
4.4
(1,846 ratings)
69,155 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Algorithms, C Programming, coding, C++, Computer Programming, Graph Theory, C++11, Graph Algorithms, Standard Template Library
US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Occupational Outlook Handbook: Software Developers,Quality Assurance, and Testers, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/software-developers.htm#tab-6.” Accessed June 8, 2022.
HRForecast. “ A Guide About Top IT Skills in 2022, “https://hrforecast.com/ten-in-demand-it-skills-you-should-gain-in-2022/.” Accessed June 8, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.