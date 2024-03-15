What Is CSCP Certification and Do You Need It?

CSCP certification is one way to demonstrate your knowledge of supply chain processes and logistics. Explore the relevance of a CSCP certification in advancing your career in supply chain management.
Supply chains facilitate the delivery of products and services to end customers through a carefully orchestrated flow of data, logistical operations, and monetary transactions.
According to a Statista survey, the global supply chain management market—valued at $15.58 billion in 2020—should reach nearly $31 billion by 2026 [1]. The burgeoning growth hints at increased opportunities for career development in the supply chain industry.
Read on to learn how the CSCP certification can help you enhance your skill set in supply chain management.
The APICS Certified Supply Chain Certification (CSCP) is a credential offered by the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), a large nonprofit committed to developing supply chain intelligence.
The CSCP program spans every phase in the supply chain, starting from suppliers and extending through a firm's internal processes before ultimately reaching the end consumer. Furthermore, the program recognizes the significance of managing the reverse flow of products, emphasizing key aspects such as handling returns, refurbishing, and recycling. As of 2024, CSCP is at Version 5.0 [2].
The CSCP exam is ideal for experienced supply chain management professionals aiming to broaden their expertise in the entire supply chain process. Specifically, the CSCP certification is an excellent choice if your job role concerns:
Supply chain design
Supplier management
Supply chain management
Transportation
Distribution channels
Third-party logistics (3PL)
Fourth-party logistics (4PL)
Customer management
While the CSCP is meant for seasoned professionals, the ASCM removed the eligibility requirement for the CSCP certification program to foster inclusivity for all eager learners [3]. Consequently, individuals with an eligibility status of “Denied” or “On Hold” now have the opportunity to take the CSCP exam.
The price differs for ASCM members and nonmembers, ranging from $1,390 to nearly $2,000 [4]. ASCM members with certification upgrades pay $1,390, while nonmembers and members without certification upgrades pay $1,940. Here is a cost breakdown to maintain and obtain the certification [4]:
Annual membership and certification upgrade: $199
ASCM offers a Learning System (CSCP Self-Study Exam Prep): $1,390 for members and $1,940 for nonmembers and members without certification upgrades
The bundle includes the CSCP Learning System, Exam, and 2nd Chance Exam with Membership: $2,515 for members and $3,505 for nonmembers and members without certification upgrades.
Keep in mind that if you opt into the bundle option, members with certification upgrades save as much as $1,166 on the CSCP Learning System, Exam, and Bundle products.
Earning your CSCP certificate requires successfully passing a single exam encompassing eight modules [2]:
Supply Chains, Demand Management, and Forecasting
Global Supply Chain Networks
Sourcing Products and Services
Internal Operations and Inventory
Forward and Reverse Logistics
Supply Chain Relationships
Supply Chain Risk
Optimization, Sustainability, and Technology
The test has 150 questions, of which 130 are operational and 20 are pretest [2]. Scoring ranges from 200 to 350, with a passing threshold set at 300 or above. A score below 300 results in failure. You'll have 3.5 hours to complete your CSCP examination.
Note: Pretest questions, randomly placed in the CSCP exam, have no bearing on your final score and are compulsory for statistical purposes only.
You can take the CSCP exam at a Pearson VUE test center or online using the OnVue system.
To schedule an exam with Pearson VUE, you'll need an Authorization to Test (ATT). After purchasing the exam, ASCM will send you an ATT confirmation email with scheduling instructions. Ensure that you take the exam within the specified period in your ATT. The validity period for an ATT for the APICS exam is six months, starting from either the exam purchase date or the date when the exam credit was utilized [5].
Regardless of your experience level, possessing a CSCP certification can benefit your career. Attaining the CSCP designation signifies your ability to navigate disruption, handle risk, and adopt contemporary supply chain technologies. You also may potentially earn more money. According to a 2019 ASCM survey, supply chain professionals with APICS CSCP certification earned median salaries 25 percent higher than their non-certified counterparts [6].
According to Payscale, a CSCP in the US earns an average annual base salary of $93,000 [7]. Keep in mind that compensation levels vary by company. The following list includes remuneration offered by popular firms:
Amazon: $110,678
Johnson & Johnson: $96,000
Acumed: $100,000
Parker Hannifin Corp: $100,498
Maersk: $93,350
Boeing: $95,497
The Certification in Logistics, Transportation, and Distribution (CLTD) credential focuses on the timely and intact delivery of items to their destinations. This includes handling the movement of materials from suppliers to production and storage and efficiently transporting finished goods to distribution channels or consumers.
In contrast, the CSCP credential prepares you for every facet of the supply chain, from assessing potential vendors and coordinating material transportation to managing inventory on arrival.
The ASCM offers up to four training options for CSCP. You may opt for one or more learning styles based on your study schedule:
1. Self-study: The self-study option allows you to independently learn at your convenience using the CSCP Learning System, featuring interactive online modules and printed books.
2. Instructor-led: If you prefer a structured learning environment, you can participate in instructor-led classes offered by approved ASCM partners. These classes and the Learning System facilitate peer discussion and networking.
3. Instructor-supported: If you're looking for instructor support but can’t commit to a schedule, consider instructor-supported online classes through Fox Valley Technical College, an ASCM partner. You can complete assignments at your own pace with a dedicated instructor for APICS' 14-week course and no set meeting times [4].
4. Corporate and group: Should you favor group study, the ASCM can assist you in organizing groups for self-study or instructor-led classes, either at your location or in a virtual setting.
To keep your CSCP certification current, you need to earn 75 professional development maintenance points every five years [2]. You can accumulate maintenance points by doing the some of following tasks:
Participating in or presenting at educational events
Contributing articles to supply chain publications
Demonstrating involvement in organizations related to the industry and more
CSCP certification can help demonstrate your understanding of and competence in supply chain management. Whether you're preparing for the exam or exploring career options in supply chain management, check out the Supply Chain Principles course on Coursera. Offered by the Georgia Institute of Technology, this course features videos, quizzes, and interactive learning to help you comprehend emerging trends in supply chains. Upon completion, gain a shareable Professional Certificate to include in your resume, CV, or LinkedIn profile.
