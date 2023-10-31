How to Write a DevOps Resume (With Examples)

Browse examples, tips, free templates, and in-demand skills for your DevOps resume.
Your resume is the first opportunity you have to impress prospective employers. It should be concise, organized, and easy to scan. While browsing the internet for resume resources, you may have noticed that many resume templates require a subscription, download, or purchase. In the following article, we’ll provide you with step-by-step instructions on how to choose, use, and fill out a free DevOps resume template. Read on to browse example sections for different DevOps job titles, in-demand skills, and action verbs to enhance your resume’s vocabulary.
Your resume format should be tailored to suit you and your career path rather than the industry in which you work. Generally, there are three types of resumes to choose from:
Functional. Functional resumes focus on skills and credentials over professional experience and education. This format is ideal for someone who has less work experience or alternative education credentials such as certifications.
Chronological. A chronological resume format emphasizes your career path. If you graduated with a relevant degree and have some experience in your field, you might benefit from using this formatting style.
Combination. Combination resumes are at the intersection of functional and chronological. They aim to showcase your skills alongside the progression of your career. If you feel like these areas of your background deserve equal spotlight, consider choosing a combination format.
Google Docs has free-to-use resume templates that can be edited from directly inside the web application. You’ll find the Template Gallery on the top-right side of the docs.google.com homepage. Keep in mind that you can swap the titles for each section depending on your personal needs. For example, you might replace the “awards” section with “tools and technologies” for a dedicated place to share the DevOps platforms and software that you’re proficient in. Here’s one Google Docs resume template recommendation for each resume format:
Coral (functional). Choose this template to emphasize your skills and experience before moving on to your education and awards.
Serif (chronological). Select this template to showcase your career path, from academic history to work experience to skills.
The Muse’s template (combination). None of the built-in resume templates in Google Docs match the combination resume style. This template, created by The Muse, is also free to use and accessible via Google Docs. It’s also the only template that includes a dedicated space for your summary. We recommend always including a summary at the top of the page, below your information and above the first section.
It can feel difficult to decide which accomplishments and skills will be most useful to include on your resume. Consider browsing through job postings (especially positions you’re interested in) to get a feel for the most in-demand skills. Also note that employers use applicant tracking systems (ATS) to parse through large volumes of resumes. These systems rely on identifying keywords related to specific credentials, qualifications, and skills. Using the same language employers use to describe your abilities can help give you an edge over the competition.
Resume summaries are brief, professional introductions. Usually, summaries are contained to two to three sentences, and highlight the skills, experience, or credentials that you’re most proud of. When deciding which points to include in your summary, keep in mind that employers will use it to quickly determine whether your background matches their requirements.
If you haven’t yet gained any experience, consider writing a resume objective. An objective, similar to a summary, is a brief introduction. It should focus on your career goals and mention any academic accomplishments or projects that help demonstrate your skill set. This option is ideal for recent graduates or professionals transitioning out of a related field.
Motivated DevOps engineer with four years of experience designing, developing, and implementing cloud infrastructure. Proficient with the Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform and languages Python and JavaScript. Extensive experience supporting large-scale automation and integration projects.
People-oriented DevOps manager with five years of experience designing, implementing, and monitoring CI/CD pipelines. Proven ability to reduce deployment time and increase productivity by 33 percent. Well-versed in DevOps culture and proficient in facilitating cross-department collaboration between development and operations teams.
Driven DevOps architect with three years of experience analyzing and optimizing DevOps systems and infrastructure. Skilled in best practices for automation, release, and configuration management. Strong knowledge of CI/CD and DevOps tools and vendors, JQuery, and AngularJS.
An excellent way to determine relevant skills for your resume is to browse job listings for positions you’re interested in. Consider making a note of any matching qualifications or competencies. Below, we’ve compiled a list of in-demand technical and non-technical skills (also known as workplace skills, interpersonal skills, or soft skills) to get you started.
|Technical skills/proficiencies
|Workplace skills
|Data analysis and visualization
|Written communication
|Agile methodology
|Verbal communication
|Continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD)
|Problem-solving skills
|Version control systems
|Analytical thinking
|Cybersecurity/InfoSec
|Collaboration skills
|Knowledge of the software development life cycle (SDLC)
|Patience
|AI & machine learning
|Leadership
|System administration
|Attention to detail
|Cloud computing/virtualization technologies
|Organizational skills
|Programming and scripting languages
|Task delegation
|Git and GitHub
|Leadership
You can start showcasing your communication skills right away by using effective language to describe your experiences. It can be challenging to describe similar job duties without reusing the same action verbs over and over. Consider using this list to brainstorm vocabulary words that best match your work history.
Instead of saying “I led…”
Guided
Coordinated
Orchestrated
Managed
Oversaw
Supervised
Directed
Instead of saying “I worked on…”
Performed
Implemented
Contributed
Produced
Administered
Operated
Monitored
Instead of saying “I made/changed/improved”
Enhanced
Optimized
Refined
Advanced
Generated
Consolidated
Expanded
Instead of saying “I supported…”
Mentored
Coached
Collaborated
Aided
Reviewed
Advised
Corresponded
Instead of saying “I researched…”
Investigated
Analyzed
Reported
Quantified/qualified
Visualized
Tracked
Compiled
Created a solution to monitor and improve the performance of containerized workloads
Coordinated the resolution of technical issues by aiding junior developers and reviewing code
Established stronger validation rules and deployment processes to ensure maximum product quality
Built and maintained source code management systems using Nexus and Git
Achieved a high level of automation by creating and versioning scripts (Ruby, Bash, PowerShell)
Researched technological trends and advancements and identified opportunities to improve internal use of DevOps tools and platforms
The education section of your resume should include the following:
School name
School location
Degree earned
Graduation date (or duration attended)
Field of study
GPA (optional)
If you haven’t yet graduated or have completed some school but don’t plan to graduate, include any relevant credits or coursework. If you have alternative credentials such as certificates or special training, you can add them alongside your academic achievements.
Continued education is essential for tech professionals. The fast-paced nature of technology requires lifelong learning. By earning certificates, you can demonstrate your ability to keep pace in the DevOps field and highlight special skills to potential employers. In the following list, you’ll find a few recommendations for DevOps-focused online certificate programs.
IBM DevOps and Software Engineering Professional Certificate
Introduction to DevSecOps offered by Johns Hopkins University
DevOps Culture and Mindset offered by the University of California Davis
