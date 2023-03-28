How to Improve Memory: Science-Backed Strategies and Tips

Discover practical tips and techniques to enhance your memory and retain information more effectively. From study techniques to lifestyle changes, we've got you covered.
A powerful memory can unlock countless benefits in your daily life. From acing that big exam to never forgetting a loved one's birthday, the ability to recall important information is a vital skill that can be cultivated. Whether you're a student, professional, or simply looking to enhance your cognitive abilities, improving your memory function is a goal well worth pursuing. So, let's dive into what memory is, why it matters, and explore the most effective strategies to help you achieve your memory goals.
Memory is the process of absorbing, processing, and storing information in your brain in order to retrieve it at a later time. It can be further divided into two categories: short-term and long-term. Short-term memory is important for simple tasks such as remembering where you left your car keys. However, there’s no need to hold on to this information for an extended period of time, so your brain eventually discards it. On the other hand, long-term memory plays a significant role in developing who you are since it allows you to learn unique skills and gain knowledge that can be retained for regular use.
Much of what you remember happens subconsciously and is out of your control. Experiences that are tied to strong emotions tend to create powerful, longer lasting memories due the effect these emotions have on neural networks and the activation of specific regions in our brain. However, you can control your memory to a certain degree with some effort. There are skills and habits you can develop that will enhance your ability to remember information.
By committing to memory-boosting activities and practices, you can strengthen your cognitive abilities and enjoy the benefits of a sharper mind. So, let's explore some of the most effective strategies that you can start implementing right now to improve your memory retention and overall quality of life.
course
This course gives you easy access to the invaluable learning techniques used by experts in art, music, literature, math, science, sports, and many other ...
4.8
(86,229 ratings)
3,466,274 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Test Preparation, Learning To Learn, Pomodoro Technique, Meta Learning
Lifestyle factors play an important role in improved memory because they can directly affect the health and functioning of the brain. The brain is a complex organ that requires a variety of nutrients and stimulation to perform at its best. Certain lifestyle habits can either promote or hinder brain health and memory function.
You are more likely to remember information if it’s followed by a good night’s sleep. Sleep has been consistently proven to help consolidate memories. Stage 3 sleep, also known as slow wave sleep or deep sleep, is believed to be essential for improving memory retention.
Moderate-intensity exercise is excellent for brain health. Not only does it impact the overall health of new brain cells, but multiple studies also suggest that the parts of your brain responsible for thinking and memory are larger in volume in individuals who exercise regularly than those who don’t.
Stress is known to have a negative impact on our memory. Yoga and other forms of physical activity are great options to manage your stress levels, as is meditation. Proper sleep is also crucial when it comes to lowering stress.
There are all kinds of games you can use to get your brain activated, from puzzles to cards. Keeping your brain active can be both fun and effective in improving your memory. Developing new skills, such as programming or choreography to a dance, will also help increase brain activity, so don’t be afraid to challenge yourself to learn something new.
Water accounts for 75 percent of your brain's mass [1]. Proper hydration is critical for your brain to be working at its best. It helps transport nutrients and bring more oxygen to the brain. The amount you need varies from person to person based on factors such as age, but a good place to start is to aim for at least 15.5 cups of water each day for men and 11.5 cups for women [2].
When we learn new information, it is processed and stored in our brain for later retrieval. The way that we approach learning can impact how effectively we encode and retain information in our memory.
Active recall is key when it comes to storing information as memories. Next time you have some studying to do, make a set of flashcards and you’ll see how much faster you can absorb the information after going through them multiple times. Quiz yourself or ask a study partner to quiz you for yet another way to practice repetition and recall.
Ever wondered why it’s so easy to remember the lyrics to your favorite song? It’s because songs are one example of a mnemonic device. Other popular mnemonics that can help you memorize content are acronyms and chunking. Chunking is taking longer forms of information and breaking them down into smaller, manageable groups or “chunks” that can then be memorized easier. Another way to commit new information to memory is by building a memory palace – a mnemonic device that associates information to be remembered with familiar locations or landmarks.
Read more: Improve Your Memory by Building a Memory Palace
Spacing out study sessions over time – a practice known as spaced repetition – has been shown to improve retention compared to cramming. This technique involves reviewing material at gradually increasing intervals to reinforce learning and retention.
Some of the strategies mentioned before can be accessed right from your phone or computer. From flashcards you can build online to brain game apps you can download, technology is a tool worth utilizing to improve your memory.
Whether it’s your to-do list for the day or groceries you need to remember to pick up from the store, you are more likely to be able to recall information if you take the time to write it out. Plus if you do happen to forget, you know exactly where to look.
Develop your capacity to learn with Learning How to Learn: Powerful mental tools to help you master tough subjects from Deep Teaching Solutions. Interested in learning more about memory and memory techniques? Dive into the scientific study of human memory with Understanding Memory: Explaining the Psychology of Memory through Movies from Wesleyan University on Coursera.
course
Welcome to Understanding Memory. Someone once said that memory is fascinating because sometimes we forget what we want to remember, sometimes we remember ...
4.7
(2,133 ratings)
111,664 already enrolled
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Psychology, Term (Time), Semantics, Personal Development
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.