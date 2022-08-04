10 Manual Testing Interview Questions to Help You Prepare

To help you prepare for an interview in manual testing, we’ve rounded up 10 common questions asked. Start practicing today to land a manual tester job.
Manual testing interviews help hiring managers determine whether you have the proper experience and skills needed for the position. When preparing for a manual tester interview, practicing answering common questions is essential to help you feel more confident and land the role. Here are ten customary questions and tips to help you prepare before your interview.We all know it helps to prepare before a job interview. If you’re interested in software development, you’ll want to practice with these common manual testing interview questions.
This is your opportunity to demonstrate your understanding of manual testing. You’ll want to talk about the role of manual testing’s role in software development. Discuss your experience or, if you’re new to the field, interest in confirming that systems work and meet business requirements. Mention the value of testing various aspects such as usability, accuracy, completeness, and efficiency.
You’ll want to bring up your education, skills, and experience that are relevant to the role here. If you have any insights into the company culture at the organization, also talk about why you would think you will be a good fit.
You might also use this as an opportunity to reiterate the importance of software testing. Outline your answer, with actual examples where possible, the importance of manual testers pointing out defects and errors, reducing coding cycles, and improving user experience.
If you know the organization uses Agile testing, be sure to emphasize any experience you have in this approach.
You would opt for either manual or automated testing in different test cases. While automation is more suited for to exploratory and usability testing, short-time projects, and ad-hoc testing, while manual testing is more hands-on and individualized.
Use this question to demonstrate that you:
Understand the distinction between manual and automated testing
Differentiate between verification and validation in software testing
Have exposure to various types of software testing
Know when to stop the testing process
Can communicate effectively about test planning and test coverage
Have the problem-solving skills to find innovative solutions
You should be able to concisely explain that black box testing is a standard approach to validating the software from the end user’s point of view. If you’ve done white box testing, compare your experiences with the two. Every question is an opportunity to give concrete examples from your own background instead of answering with just a definition you could have learned in a textbook in school.
This question aims to check your understanding of your role in quality management. Quality control (QC) is a subset of quality assurance (QA). QA is broader, more focused on the performance of a process or the making of a product production and whether it will fulfill quality requirements. QC meanwhile focuses onis more the inspection of the quality management activities. As a manual tester, you’ll be on the QA side.
Again, this question aims to gauge your knowledge and understanding of the nuances of your role as of a manual tester. You should be able to speak about the work you’ve done in alpha testing, which is typically done by end-user representatives at the developer’s site.
You may also have done beta testing as a potential customer, but that’s not what they’ll be hiring you to do in a manual software testing role.
You might answer this question by sharing your best practices for writing test cases. For example, you might mention the 80/20 rule that suggests you’ll achieve the best coverage when 20 percent of your test covers 80 percent of the application. You might also talk about test case prioritization, and how youmaking sure you are takeing a granular, modular test case approach, while and regularly monitoring your test cases.
Many different tools are on the market for testers to use. Instead of just listing the ones you have experience using, talk about how you have used each one. Consider tWhat are the benefits or drawbacks of each type of testing.? This gives youalso provides a chance for you to differentiate between the types of testing. Maybe you’ve found one software is better for acceptance and performance testing while another is best for unit, integration, or functional testing.
End-to-end testing is costly and more complicated since it replicates user behavior with the software in a complete application environment. As these tests are hard to maintain when automated, you can expect to do end-to-end testing as a manual tester. Mention examples of end-to-end tests you’ve done, such as logging in or verifying email notifications or online payments.
A latent defect is hidden from the user and will not cause a failure unless it meets certain conditions. For instance, the system might not recognize February 29, which happens only every four years.
Since latent defects are only triggered in particular scenarios, they can be challenging to identify in the testing environment. Here’s a chance to talk about your attention to detail, diligence in inspecting the product constantly, and the importance of exhaustive testing.
In addition to preparing by practicing your answers to questions like these and others, you will also need to do more studyinglegwork. The more research you do ahead of time, the better equipped you’ll be to answer field whatever that employer asksthrows your way.
If you’re looking for a job in manual testing, research the companies where you apply. One way to do this is to r? Read the roundups of top companies available online. They will often be customer focused, helping an organization decide whether to take their business to that company. Still, you can learn about the top software testing companies this way.
The customer-facing rankings of top manual testing companies may not help much with understanding work culture. If possible it helps toWhere possible, talk to people who work, or have worked at, that organization. Use LinkedIn and your other professional networks to find out more information about what it’s actually like there. You can also read testimonials on job recruiting sites, but the anonymity of those makes the reliability lower.
Ask a friend or family member to pose the questions above to you in person, by phone, or in a Zoom call. Try to replicate the actual interview environment you will experience. This can include dressing the part and setting yourself up without distractions to do your best in the practice stage. It can give you more confidence when you’re live and on the spot.
Ask the person doing your mock interview to tell you what you did well and could improve. With manual testing, it will useful help to do the mock interview with someone in the industry so that they can give you feedback. After all, your grandmother may be the sweetest person to take the time to ask you the common questions. But she’s not going to know if you are going into too much detail or not enough about regression testing.
If an interview doesn’t go well and you don’t get the job, you could follow up afterward with a request for feedback. They may or may not oblige. But there’s no harm in at least politely asking.
Want to learn more about preparing for job interviews? On Coursera, Coursera can help.Preparation for Job Interviews is a popular guided project on Coursera. Find out more strategies in ourHow to Prepare for Job Interviews article.
