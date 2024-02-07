What Is a Career Path? How to Create Your Own

Discover how to create your own career path by exploring your goals and passions and finding a career that fits with your vision of the future.
A career path can be defined as a series of jobs that lead you closer to your career goals and vision for life. Some people follow a linear path through one field, advancing into roles with more responsibilities and higher salaries. Others shift companies, industries, or roles more frequently and accumulate experience in various roles.
You might wonder what you can do to steer your career in your desired direction. Should you stick to a linear path and seek advancement in a single field, or should you take on diverse roles and explore multiple paths?
Both approaches can lead to fulfilment when you clarify your vision for the future. A linear career path could mean gaining a deeper understanding of a field and becoming a leader or specialist. In contrast, a multidirectional career path could mean accumulating diverse knowledge and adapting quickly to an ever-changing professional landscape.
Use the prompts below to chart a career path that aligns with your life vision and reflects your most authentic self. As new insights and ideas surface, write them down and keep them handy. Update this career pathfinder as needed throughout your career.
What kind of impact do you want to make on the world?
What legacy would you like to offer future generations?
What projects do you want to complete, and what feats do you want to accomplish?
What improvements would you like to see in your life?
What areas of your education or training have you not used in a professional role?
What interests and passions have you not used in a professional role?
What sectors or social issues interest you? These might include environmental sustainability, social justice, or arts and culture.
What personal attributes or traits would you like to learn more about and enhance?
Based on job searches, what kinds of careers would allow you to explore your potential?
Where would you place yourself along a career trajectory? For example, are you just starting, experienced, and building more credentials, or seasoned and wanting new challenges?
So far, what direction(s) has your career taken?
In what direction do you foresee yourself steering your career going forward?
Which of your skills could transfer to roles in other fields or a more advanced role in your field?
What unique perspectives have you gathered based on your experiences in prior roles or training programs? How might these perspectives apply to different career paths you’re considering?
A career portfolio documents your education, work samples, skills, and experience and tends to be much longer than a resume.
What would it be like to learn as much as possible about a career field and evolve with it?
What would it be like to take on more responsibility in a career field as you gain more experience and get promoted to advanced positions?
What would it be like to enter an emerging or fast-growing field like cryptocurrency or renewable energy?
What would it be like to explore multiple fields, change careers every few years, and accumulate diverse skills?
If you envision yourself taking a more linear path through your career, do an internet search of the career fields you identified in step four. Look for salary information for specific job titles, job outlook, advancement opportunities, required skills and education, and industry trends.
Below are two examples based on popular internet searches for specific career paths. Career insights are taken from the Canadian Occupational Projection System (COPS) and salary projections from Glassdoor as of November 2022.
According to Glassdoor, a financial analyst in Canada earns an average yearly salary of $69,157 and could go on to become a company’s director of finance, earning $143,625. Financial analyst jobs are expected to grow 52 per cent by 2028, which is faster than average, while financial manager jobs are expected to grow 23 per cent, which is also faster than average [1].
Professionals in finance typically need at least a bachelor’s degree in business, accounting, finance, or a related field and should be proficient in Excel and financial modeling.
Financial services industry trends include developments in decentralized finance, cryptocurrency, and digitization.
Glassdoor estimates that an information security analyst in Canada earns an average yearly salary of $75,592 and could transition into careers like information security engineer (average salary $99,491) or cybersecurity consultant (average salary $84,114). Jobs in information security are expected to grow 30 per cent by 2028, which is faster than average [2].
Cybersecurity and information security professionals typically have at least a bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field, as well as certifications like the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) or Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA).
Industry trends include managing the cybersecurity risks associated with remote work, digital supply chains, and implementing cybersecurity mesh [3].
If you envision yourself taking a more multidirectional path, do an internet search for skills, degrees, and training that could apply to multiple careers across industries.
For example, an English major could use their writing, close reading, and analysis skills to enter a teaching career and later switch to a career in content marketing, consulting, or even brand management.
What additional training or education might you need for the career paths you’re interested in?
What freelance opportunities might you create to gain experience and exposure in a new field?
What enhancements do you need to make to your resume to best showcase your career developments?
