What Is a Medical Transcriptionist?

A medical transcriptionist is a person who listens to medical notes from health care professionals and accurately transcribes those audio recordings into written medical documents used for a variety of purposes. Medical transcriptionists usually work in health care offices or remotely from home, providing telescription services as full-time employees or freelancers.
This flexibility is just one of the perks of a career as a medical transcriptionist. As a medical transcriptionist, you also can enjoy the satisfaction of knowing you're helping other people. The work you do supports health care providers and ensures the accuracy of patient records.
A medical transcriptionist transcribes the notes health care providers record after a medical visit with a patient. They then file away or store those documents in the correct location. These documents will typically be used for reference for the health care provider, insurance companies, the patient, and anyone else who needs access to a person’s medical history.
A few specific tasks of a medical transcriptionist include:
Checking audio for errors and reporting as necessary
Translating and understanding medical jargon, terms, and abbreviations into an easy-to-understand document
Editing medical documents according to the employer’s preferences and requirements
Using specific equipment and tools to dictate doctor’s notes into medical documentation
Following confidentiality laws and guidelines
Medical transcriptionists use specific equipment and tools that help them do their job properly. These can include a computer, word processing software, transcription software, a headset, and a foot pedal.
Job Bank Canada expects medical transcriptionist jobs will grow by 30 per cent by 2028 [4]. These professionals are in demand as doctors' offices and health care facilities require additional support. There is a small shortage of medical transcriptionists expected by 2028.
Medical transcription and AI
As the field of medical transcription shifts, there will be a growing need for AI-powered transcribing and people to help facilitate that process. The shift has already begun to digitize and use software to help medical transcriptionists. If you're looking to get into this field, it is recommended to also brush up on technology and AI.
Some key skills you’ll need to work as a medical transcriptionist are good listening skills and the ability to think quickly, multitask, and communicate well. A few other skills you’ll need to be successful in this profession include:
Typing skills and speed: At the core of this profession is the ability to type efficiently and accurately. You will need to be able to type at a fairly high rate of speed while also listening, which requires dexterity and skill.
Accuracy and attention to detail: These are key skills in this profession, as a medical transcriptionist also identifies errors or inconsistencies in medical documents and reports these errors to the appropriate person for correction.
Strong ethical foundation: You’re working with confidential information and sensitive medical data, so adherence to HIPAA policies and ethical confidentiality is a must.
Medical terminology: You’ll need to have a strong knowledge of common medical terms, jargon, and abbreviations to be able to dictate health care provider spoken notes into written documents.
English and writing proficiency: The ability to understand the English language and properly write out notes using proper grammar, spelling, punctuation, and syntax is important.
Self-motivated: Medical transcriptionists must be intrinsically motivated as they transcribe audio, which requires a lot of focus and concentration. Remote employees will need this skill even more as they work from home and may make their own hours. It’s also helpful to remember that some medical transcriptionists are paid by the word and not the hour.
To become a medical transcriptionist, you may need medical transcription training and experience working in a health care facility. Your employer also may ask you to complete on-the-job training as you adapt to your new work environment and get a feel for the pace of a medical office.
Employers typically prefer medical transcriptionists who have completed secondary school and completed a program to earn a Certified Medical Transcriptionist certificate.
Duration: Typically, the medical transcriptionist program takes between nine and 12 months to complete.
Coursework: Medical transcriptionist programs teach core skills like medical terminology, medical transcription, word processing software, and common medical office procedures. They can also include training material on how to use medical transcription devices.
Cost: The average cost of a medical transcriptionist certificate program is between $1,100 and $5,000. Equipment, fees, and materials are usually not included in this cost [1, 2, 3].
Convenience: You can find online and hybrid options for certificate programs. Most vocational schools or community colleges offer convenient options like this, along with classes that may fit the schedule of a working professional.
You can become a registered medical transcriptionist by earning your RHDS, or Registered Health Documentation Specialist, offered by the Association for Healthcare Documentation Integrity (AHDI). You’ll need to complete an approved medical transcriptionist training or degree program to qualify for this credential. This type of certification is best for entry-level medical transcriptionists who want to specialize in a certain area of health care.
Another certification available to medical transcriptionists is the Certified Health Document Specialist, or CHDS, also available through the AHDI. This certification is intended for medical transcriptionists with professional experience and an RHDS certification. Applicants for this certification will also need to have completed an approved program. CHDS certification is also meant for certification in a particular area or specialty within the field of health care. To maintain RHDS or CHDS, you’ll need to apply for recertification every three years.
Once you have your skills and education, it's time to apply for jobs. Getting your foot in the door can take a bit of patience and persistence. You can remain confident in your qualifications by remembering you’ve prepared yourself with the right information and by leveraging the plentiful resources on the internet to guide your job search.
How long does it take to become a medical transcriptionist?
It usually takes nine to 12 months to become a medical transcriptionist. Aside from gaining your education and/or on-the-job training, it will also take some time to apply for and find a job. If you want to add certifications, expect to spend anywhere from six to 18 months per certification pursuing that training.
If you want to use your job as a medical transcriptionist as a springboard into other allied health care careers, you may want to consider these similar career choices that also assist doctors and nurses in supporting roles:
Medical assistant
Home health aide
Medical biller
Medical coding
Lab tech
These similar supporting positions will typically only require an additional certification program rather than having to go back to school to earn a degree, so the transition for many can be quite simple.
Medical transcriptionists who want to stay in their profession and advance their career may seek supervisory positions in medical transcription as well as teaching positions. A few jobs for medical transcriptionists with experience and certifications include:
Quality assurance editor
Medical transcription instructor
Document integrity specialist
Medical records transcription supervisor
Manager of medical records
Note that some of these positions may also require a bachelor’s degree or higher. If you decide to transition into one of these roles, you may need to go back to school first.
Use your experience as a medical transcriptionist to move into an administrative position as a support staff member at a hospital, health clinic, physician’s office, or other health care organization. Some of these positions require additional certification or education, but you may be able to move into one of these jobs based on your skills and professional experience as a medical transcriptionist:
Medical receptionist
Medical secretary
Administrative assistant
Medical office administrator
Dental office manager
Medical front office manager
If you want to be a part of the medical community and learn new and interesting medical terminology and jargon, you may enjoy a career in medical transcription. When you gain the education and experience of a medical transcriptionist, you can work in other allied health care support positions or expand your career in health care into more supervisory positions.
To get started, enrol in an approved program and consider how a career as a medical transcriptionist would work best for you. As you prepare for your new career, expand your knowledge base through a Specialization like an Anatomy Specialization from the University of Michigan or the Medical Terminology Specialization from Rice University. Both courses and more are on Coursera.
