What Are Scripting Languages? (And Why Should I Learn One)

Learning a scripting language may open up new personal and professional opportunities. Discover the differences between server-side scripting languages and the pros of learning them to decide if this is a good path for you.
Scripting languages can be effective tools for programmers, engineers, and other developers to create systems and software. Learning a scripting language is an excellent introduction to coding and programming. They are relatively easy to learn and can be effective jumping-off points to pursue your hobbies or career interests further.
People often refer to scripting languages and programming languages interchangeably. However, they are not the same. All scripting languages are programming languages, but not all programming languages are scripting languages. Programming languages are a way for coders to communicate with computers using compiled languages—source code compiled to convert into machine code.
Scripting languages are a type of programming language that is interpreted rather than requiring compilation. These are languages designed for specific runtime environments to provide additional functions, integrate complex systems, and communicate with other programming languages. One example is JavaScript, which you can use to display messages, perform calculations, and incorporate elements of user interfaces for web pages. Meanwhile, programming languages allow coders to communicate with computers using compiled languages—source code compiled to convert into machine code.
Markup languages are not programming or scripting languages because they are not used to perform actions. Instead, they are used to structure and present data.
As you research possible scripting languages to learn, you’ll see the different types fall into two main categories: server-side scripting language and client-side scripting language. The main difference is server-side scripting gets processed through a server and client-side scripting runs scripts on client machines via browsers without interacting with the server.
Server-side scripting works in the back end—what happens behind the scenes that website users don't see but makes it possible for them to use the site. You can customize web pages and create dynamic websites with these scripting languages. Common server-side scripting languages include:
PHP: Popular for use on the web
ASP.net: A web application language that Microsoft developed
Node.js: A scripting language you can use on multiple platforms, including Unix, Windows, Mac, and Linux
Java: A scripting language used in just about everything, including consumer Bluetooth devices and applications used by NASA
Ruby: A dynamic scripting language focused on simplicity
Python: A popular language that uses shorter code, making it easier for beginners to learn
Client-side scripting typically works in the front end, with the script visible to users. It can help reduce server load and is often used to change content or examine users' forms for mistakes before submitting them. Common client-side scripting languages include:
jQuery: jQuery is a JavaScript library designed to simplify event handling, animation, and working with HTML.
HTML: A language fundamental to providing the framework for websites and building blocks for web programming
CSS: A language that helps you design graphic elements to enhance web applications' appearance
JavaScript: A language that creates highly functional modern web browsers, including Mozilla's SpiderMonkey and Chrome's V8 engine
Real-life systems are made up of multiple programs all working together. Scripts can be used to help each separate program work together. For example, if you work as a game developer, scripts allow you to share the flow logic. This lets you specify various routes of program execution with other professionals and artists who don't necessarily have (or need to have) the same high-level, complex coding skills. Scripting languages are used in:
System administration
Multimedia and games
Web applications on the server and client-side
Report generation
Document and text processing
Writing plugins and extensions for existing programs and applications like Firefox
Different scripting languages have different capabilities. For example, you might use PHP to manage cookies and manipulate databases. Or you might use Ruby to write code for web applications designed to run on specific operating systems. A variety of industries and businesses use scripting languages, including some big names, like the following:
Node.js is used in the real world for the apps of big-name companies like Paypal, Netflix, eBay, Uber, and LinkedIn.
PHP is popular for use by global websites, including Etsy, WordPress, Facebook, Slack, and Wikipedia.
Ruby is commonly used on applications like Hulu, MyFitnessPal, Goodreads, and Airbnb.
Python is a general-purpose programming language used by well-known companies such as Netflix, Google, and Goldman Sachs.
Coding is an in-demand career skill, so many employers are willing to pay employees with coding and programming skills higher wages. Beyond the job opportunities that learning a scripting language may bring, several other benefits may surprise you:
You can develop stronger logical thinking skills. Learning a scripting language helps you develop problem-solving and analytical skills while teaching you how to tackle complex problems by breaking them into more manageable steps.
You can unlock your creativity. Have you ever wanted to design a game or an app? Once you learn a scripting language, you can create all kinds of projects you’re passionate about for work or your pleasure.
You can become more resilient. Troubleshooting can be an integral part of using a scripting language. If you fail on your first try, you can troubleshoot, find solutions, and persist.
You can automate tasks. Not only will you better understand task automation as a concept, but can also execute the steps to automate repetitive tasks to simplify your life.
You can better understand how technology works. In today's landscape, technology is everywhere. When you learn coding and scripting languages, you'll have a deeper understanding of how the devices and technology you use in everyday work.
When you learn scripting languages, you typically become more eligible for various job opportunities that require this skill. A range of professionals use scripting language in their daily tasks. A few examples of roles you might pursue include:
Web developer: You’ll create and maintain websites as a web developer. You'll likely use a mix of client- and server-side scripting languages to create functional web pages.
Systems administrator: You'll analyze and assess systems and servers to pinpoint and troubleshoot errors and issues. You'll also update security, install programs, and maintain networks. You may use a scripting language to run commands, generate data, and automate processes.
Programmer analyst: You'll mainly be designing, maintaining, and testing computer systems and software to ensure they're functional for users and operating correctly. You may use scripting languages to create commands, automate tasks displaying content, and ensure systems display content correctly.
Application developer: You'll design, code, update, and maintain software applications. You'll use a scripting language (or several) to ensure all the interactive elements and content are working correctly and accessible for users.
Software engineer: You'll primarily develop and maintain software and systems, including networks, computer systems, and specialized software for technology like medical or mobile devices. You might use scripting languages to create functional interfaces, automate processes, and run tests.
As someone who knows a scripting language, your earning potential will vary based on factors like your level of education and experience, your role, and the scripting language you’re proficient in. For example, according to Glassdoor, the average base pay for Python programmers in Canada is $80,219 as of January 2024 [1].
Average annual salaries in Canada for some of the jobs you might pursue after learning a scripting language include the following, according to Glassdoor:
• Web developer: $62,602 [2]
• Systems administrator: $71,774 [3]
• Programmer analyst: $68,066 [4]
• Applications developer: $72,984 [5]
• Software engineer: $98,871 [6]
Technology is a rapidly growing field, with worldwide spending on IT projected to increase to $4.5 trillion in 2022, a 5.5 per cent increase compared to 2021, according to Gartner [7].
The Government of Canada Job Bank suggests jobs in computer and IT-related occupations, like computer programmers and software engineers, have a good to very good outlook for the next few years in almost every province [8, 9].
One of the pros of learning a scripting language is these open-source languages are easy to learn, simple to work with, and relatively fast to develop, making this a good starting point even if you have no previous experience. If you're interested in going into coding professionally, it helps to have some basic skills, including:
Curiosity
The desire to solve problems
Excellent communication
The ability to work as part of a team
Patience and positivity
Accountability
To get started learning scripting languages, you don’t need any formal education. However, if you intend to pursue a career using a scripting language, you may need to pursue a degree, certificate, boot camp, or another type of training. Many common careers that use scripting languages typically require a bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field.
You can start today by enrolling in a beginner-friendly, self-paced course like Crash Course on Python, a 32-hour course from Google. Or, pursue an IBM Full Stack Cloud Developer Certificate, which includes training in HTML, Node.js, and Python.
