7 Ways to Improve Your Writing Skills

Writing, like any other skill, is something you can get better at with time and practice. Learn how.
Writing is often a day-to-day task in many professions spanning diverse industries, from sending emails to preparing presentations. Writing skills go beyond grammar and spelling. Accuracy, clarity, persuasiveness, and several other elements ensure your writing is sending the right message.
Writing is a technical skill that allows you to communicate effectively through the written word. Though these may vary depending on your writing, several apply to many categories. Writing skills can more specifically include:
Grammar
Vocabulary
Spelling
Sentence construction
Structure
Research and accuracy
Clarity
Persuasiveness
Each of these components can influence the quality of writing.
Like any other skill, we can get better at writing with time and practice. Here are some strategies for developing your own written communication:
Grammar and spelling form the foundation of good writing. Writing with proper grammar and spelling communicates your professionalism and attention to detail to your reader. It also makes your writing easier to understand.
Knowing when and how to use less common punctuation, like colons, semicolons, and em-dashes, can unlock new ways to structure sentences and elevate your writing.
If you want to strengthen your grammar and spelling, consult a writing manual. The Elements of Style by William Stunk and E.B. White has long been considered a staple for writers. You can find similar resources at your local library, bookstore, or online.
Should you use computer spelling and grammar tools?
Many computer-based tools—like spell check on your word processor or Grammarly— can help you find and fix simple spelling and grammar errors. These tools are imperfect but can help even the most seasoned writers avoid mistakes. Take note of any frequently highlighted words or phrases to avoid the same mistakes in the future.
Knowing what a finished writing can look like can guide your own. If you’re trying to write a humorous short story, read humorous short stories. Writing a book review? Find a few and take note of how they’re structured. Pay attention to what makes them good and what you want to emulate (without plagiarizing, of course). If you’re working on a school assignment, you can ask your instructor for examples of successful pieces from past students.
Make reading a part of your everyday life to improve your writing. Try reading the news in the morning or picking up a book before bed. If you haven’t been a big reader in the past, start with topics you’re interested in or ask friends and family for recommendations. You’ll gradually understand what subjects, genres, and authors you enjoy.
While it’s tempting to submit work as soon as you’re done with it, build in some time to revisit what you’ve written to catch errors big and small. Here are a few proofreading tips to keep in mind:
Set your work aside before you edit. Try to step away from your writing for a day or more so you can come back to it with fresh, more objective eyes. In a rush? Allotting 20 minutes between writing and proofreading can allow you to approach your work with renewed energy.
Start with easy fixes, then progress to bigger changes. Starting with easier changes can get you in the rhythm of proofreading, allow you to read through your work once more, and clear distractions so you can focus on bigger edits. Read through your work to catch misspellings, inconsistencies, and grammar errors. Then, address the larger structure problems or awkward transitions.
If you could phrase something concisely, do so. Being unnecessarily wordy can cloud your message and confuse the reader. Remove phrases that are redundant, repetitive, or obvious.
Read out loud. Reading aloud can help you find awkward phrases and areas where your writing doesn’t flow well.
Whether you’re writing emails or essays, asking for feedback is a great way to see how somebody else will interpret your text. Have an idea of what you’d like your proofreader to focus on—the structure, conclusion, persuasiveness of an argument, or something else.
Approach a trusted friend, family member, coworker, or instructor. If you’re a student, your school might also have a writing resource center you can contact.
Additionally, you may want to think about starting a writing group or taking a writing class. You can find writing courses online, at your local community college, or through independent writing workshops in your city.
Grammar and spelling keep your writing consistent and legible, but structure ensures the big ideas get across to the reader.
In many cases, forming an outline will help solidify the structure. An outline can clarify what you’re hoping to say in each section, allow you to visualize the flow of your piece, and recognize parts that require more research or thought.
The structure might look different depending on what you’re writing. An essay typically has an introduction, body paragraphs, and a conclusion. A fiction piece might follow the six-stage plot structure: exposition, rising action, climax, falling action, resolution, and conclusion. Choose what’s best for you.
Like many skills, one of the best ways to improve your writing is to practice. Here are a few ways to get started:
Start a journal or a blog.
Join a class or writing workshop.
Practice free writing.
Write letters to friends or family.
Put together an opinion piece for your local newspaper or publication you like.
Even if a text is grammatically correct, you may be able to make it more unique and interesting with some enhancements. Here are some common ways you can sharpen your writing:
Choose strong verbs (for example, “sprinted,” “dashed,” or “bolted” instead of “ran”).
Avoid passive voice.
Vary sentence length.
Cut unnecessary words.
Replace cliches with original phrasing.
Whether you’re a scientist or a product manager, journalist, or entrepreneur, writing effectively will enable you to communicate your ideas to the world. Through practice, exposure, and familiarizing yourself with basic rules, you can use your writing to say exactly what you want.
If you’re looking for a structured way to expand your writing skills, explore writing courses on Coursera, such as Creative Writing or Academic English: Writing—the first week is free.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.