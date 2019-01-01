Skills for Sales Teams

Make the Sale: Build, Launch, and Manage E-commerce Stores
Successful Negotiation: Essential Strategies and Skills
University of Michigan
Introduction to Negotiation: A Strategic Playbook for Becoming a Principled and Persuasive Negotiator
Yale University
Account Management & Sales Force Design
West Virginia University
Sales Training: Building Your Sales Career
HubSpot Academy
Customer Segmentation and Prospecting
Northwestern University
Business Metrics for Data-Driven Companies
Duke University
Building a Toolkit for Your Sales Process
Northwestern University
Sales Strategy
Fundação Instituto de Administração
Connecting with Sales Prospects
Northwestern University
Marketing in a Digital World
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Salesforce Sales Development Representative
Salesforce, SV Academy
