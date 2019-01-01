Data Driven Decision Making

Measure and Optimize Social Media Marketing Campaigns
Meta
Ask Questions to Make Data-Driven Decisions
Business Metrics for Data-Driven Companies
Duke University
Decision-Making and Scenarios
University of Pennsylvania
Foundations of Marketing Analytics
Emory University
Modeling Risk and Realities
University of Pennsylvania
Digital Marketing Analytics in Theory
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Foundational Finance for Strategic Decision Making
University of Michigan
Digital Channel Planning and E-Commerce Strategy
Digital Marketing Institute
Analyzing and Visualizing Data in Looker
Google Cloud
Bring Coursera to your organization
Get access to world-class content and credentials from top universities and companies. Promote transformative skill development for employees, teach students in-demand career skills, and prepare citizens for the workforce.
Coursera for Business is the transformative skill development solution for empowering your teams with high-impact skills that drive innovation, competitiveness, and growth.
With Coursera for Business, you can:
Provide transformative learning with expert-curated, AI-driven learning programs
Enable hands-on learning to drive rapid skill acquisition
Track and measure skill development and benchmark proficiency against industry peers