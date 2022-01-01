Berklee College of Music
Skills you'll gain: Business Psychology, Communication, Computer Graphics, Creativity, Culture, Entrepreneurship, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Leadership and Management, Research and Design, Storytelling, Writing
4.8
(1.8k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Ableton is a music production software suite that allows musicians and producers to enhance their recordings and live performances with effects and additional instruments that they may not otherwise have access to. Ableton's software is a digital audio workstation that's easy to use and allows you to view the audio clips you're using and arrange them however you choose. You can use Ableton in your studio to create loops and stems, and you can take the Ableton Live product on the road with you, allowing you to add click tracks or loops to your set in order to boost your live performances.
Learn Ableton because has a wide slate of features that can help you make your live performances better or create professional-quality recordings. If your bass player is out sick or you need to add a synthesizer to your show, you can use Ableton to fill in. If you can't afford to hire a string section, you can create the sounds you need through Ableton to enhance your recording or performance. Ableton also includes a suite of effects that can strengthen your live performances. If you're a DJ or electronic musician, you'll appreciate what Ableton offers you as well. Ableton is a valuable toolkit for producers, musicians, and DJs.
Ableton tailors their products for the professional music industry. Whether you're just getting started in the music business or you're a long-time professional musician or producer, you'll find benefit in using Ableton. The tools that Ableton offers can help you in the studio or at your live gig. Producers can rely on Ableton to add sounds, instruments, and effects to a recording without having to hire additional musicians. Live performers, sound engineers, and DJs can use Ableton to enhance live performances as well.
Online courses on Coursera provide you the opportunity to learn from the best in the business. You can learn the basics of Ableton, or you can learn how to master it. When you take online courses from our partner institutions and organizations, you can learn Ableton at a pace that suits you on your own time. The knowledge and skills you'll gain from our online courses will help you to become a better and more confident performer or producer, and that can contribute to your success in the studio and on the road.