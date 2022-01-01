University of Colorado Boulder
It’s important to learn about battery technology because it affects the quality of our daily life, health, and comfort. The battery is now one of the most important energy components to what runs our homes, jobs, healthcare, automobiles, and devices—just about every aspect of the infrastructure of our daily lives. Learning about the battery gives you great insight into how battery technology is changing the way we communicate and connect on global levels and how it has the ability to change our lives. Becoming educated about batteries keeps you informed about how our life on earth is impacted by technological developments.
You will gain numerous critical skills when you learn about the battery that spans across types of batteries and their components, as well as how to manage various electrical scenarios. For example, you’ll learn the intricacies of how lithium-ion battery cells work and how to understand, design, and implement lithium-ion battery cell state-of-health (SOH) estimators. When you learn about power electronics, you will gain skills that include being able to understand, analyze, and model losses in magnetic components. Learning about battery packs gives you the skills to understand what makes them become unbalanced, how to write algorithms to balance them, and sub-specialized skills of how to execute scripts for state-of-charge estimation using Kalman filters.
Learning about battery technology and why it’s critical to our lives today and in the future will open up paths in electrical engineering that affect a vast number of complex industries that range from electrical utilities, augmented reality, artificial intelligence (AI), power electronics, and transportation and infrastructure industries. If you want to work hands-on with batteries, you’ll have the opportunity to be a battery technician who knows how to assemble and maintain batteries for various devices, vehicles, machinery, and even buildings and power plants. Learning about the battery allows you to be on the cutting-edge of research on how batteries can be better designed and produced for increased functionality as homes, businesses, and products become more battery dependent.
Online courses on Coursera help you learn about complicated businesses through the eyes of numerous battery industry experts who have inside track information and insight. The electrical utility industry continues to unfold at rapid rates, and instructors give you the knowledge to be able to enter or advance in industries that are dependent on electrical energy. Courses cover everything from the basics of how electricity is delivered to homes and businesses to the more complex machine model engineering and artificial intelligence using Tensorflow. Taking courses on Coursera about the battery can also help you start working toward your master of science in electrical engineering degree from the University of Colorado Boulder.