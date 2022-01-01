Free
Botany is the branch of Biology dealing with plant life. It’s a science in which Botanists explore the ecological and biological systems and processes that sustain a plant’s ability to thrive—such as the water cycle, photosynthesis, and others. Botany is also referred to as Plant Science or Plant Biology, and includes any and all categories of plants from trees and flowers to algae and fungi.
Plants are incredibly important to the environment, and in turn to everyday human life. Budding Botanists can look forward to contributing to fields of science, medicine, cosmetics, biofuels, agriculture, and environmental protection.
There are a number of jobs in the field of Botany that are open to various levels of education. Some of them include Academic Journalist, Biologist, Airport Wildlife Biologist, Aquatic Biologist, Environmental Quality Analyst, Farm Manager, Fish and Wildlife Technician, Medical Cannabis Professional, Municipal Park Ranger, Wetland Scientist, and other related careers.
As the world population grows and the need for food supplies increases, Botany learners will continue to be in demand. The continual need for new drugs and medicines also opens up employment opportunities for those who want a career in Botany.
Botany courses offered through Coursera cover the latest research in plant genetics that delve into the world from a plant’s point of view, including how they know up from down; how they know when neighboring plants are in distress; how they grow and develop; how they create air for us to breathe; how humans can farm plants sustainably; and other related Botany topics.
Studying basic botany doesn't require any previous experience, but the more you know about plants and how they grow, the better you may understand any courses you take. That may mean you have a background in topics like phytology, horticulture, or agriculture. Or you may simply have personal experience gardening and landscaping in your own yard. If you've ever worked in a plant nursery, that may also give you some of the experience you need to better understand botany. A background in science topics, like biology, chemistry, physics, genetics, or any other related field may also help.
Anyone who is interested in plants is suited for a role in botany, whether you enjoy them as a hobby or you are interested in a career that involves them. You may have a desire to begin gardening or landscaping your own home. You may already work in a plant nursery and want to have a better understanding of plants so you can make recommendations for your customers. You may want to start a farm or open a nursery of your own. You may even want to take your career a step further and become a botanist, plant biologist, or some other type of scientist. In some cases, you may simply want to teach others about plants as you enhance your knowledge.
Studying botany is right for anyone who has even a slight interest in plants. While you may already have a basic understanding of them, learning botany will provide you with a deeper scientific understanding of plants. Studying the topic can help you understand their structure, physiology, genetics, distribution, and classification. You may also learn the role plants play in the economy, which can prepare you for a career in business or government. Learning botany is also a good idea for people who are interested in alternative medicine or ways that plants can help heal the body, such as using medical marijuana for pain.