University of California, Irvine
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Finance, Business Psychology, Education, Online Learning, Human Resources, Regulations and Compliance, People Development, Human Learning, Entrepreneurship
4.5
(1.4k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Before starting to learn E-Learning, it may be helpful to possess teaching and technology skills. If you have a basic understanding of Web 2.0 tools and platforms, such as Twitter and Skype used in K-16 instruction, you may have the foundation needed to study advanced E-Learning. If you can keep up with the fast-paced evolution of the E-learning industry, you may already have the skills necessary to learn the subject.
Studying E-Learning could be right for you if you're an educator or trainer who wants to be able to overcome the challenges of effectively integrating online technologies into your teaching. E-Learning could benefit you if you are interested in exploring your level of experience and drawing on your strengths to find the right approaches for you, your students, and your educational context and content. If you want to learn about using multimedia for teaching and learning, encourage student collaboration, and discover how to use formative assessment and feedback by using digital flow tools, studying E-Learning may be right for you. If you want to understand E-Learning concepts, such as cognitive load theory (CLT) and transactional distance design frameworks used for creating technology-enriched and enabled learning environments (TEELE), this topic is the right one for you to study.
One of the common career paths opening up to someone in E-Learning is a learning experience designer creating transformative and complex online learning experiences using technology. Many business sectors are hiring people for E-Learning projects, such as in health care, finance and insurance, government services, software technology, and of course all levels of education. A common career path for someone in E-Learning is in corporate human resources to train and develop employees around the globe. Many common career paths are becoming available for someone in E-Learning. That’s because for over three decades, educators and technologists have made the case for the transformative power of technology in learning, and many societal shifts are making institutions and businesses pay more attention to the concept of new learning in the 21st century.
Related topics to E-Learning that you can study include gaming, which may help you design online learning experiences that will motivate and build teamwork. Another related topic you could study is mobile technology, which helps you understand how people need coursework delivered anywhere and anytime. You can also study cloud authoring, a topic related to E-learning because it helps you understand how to communicate a lot of information to teams. Learning more about video training and technology might be a good option so you can customize your E-Learning content with motivating and engaging visuals.