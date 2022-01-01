Technion - Israel Institute of Technology
Israel is a small, independent country in southwestern Asia located on the Mediterranean Sea's eastern shore. About 9 million people live in Israel, with the majority of citizens being Jewish. Israel has a strong economy, is significant in religious issues, and is the world's only Jewish state.
For years, Israel has been in conflict with Palestine, the Arab territory that wants to absorb Israel into its land and establish a new state of Palestine. Much of what the world sees about Israel concerns the Israeli-Palestinian conflict about the land, who gets it, and how it's likely to be controlled. It has been an ongoing debate between authorities on both sides for a long time.
It's important to learn about the history of Israel, its current state of affairs, and its future prospects if you plan to work in international political studies or government affairs. The study of Israel would uncover much about the state's religious wars, the significance of the United States moving its embassy to Jerusalem in 2018, and how the country operates while in a continuing conflict with Palestine over the control of the land.
Learning about how the United States helped to broker a peace deal between the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Israel in 2020 is also important. That is a significant move that is expected to help normalize relations in the region in the coming years.
There are many types of careers that are suitable for someone with a deep interest in Israel, such as in foreign affairs, international relations, and Middle Eastern studies. If you know Hebrew and have a deep interest in Jewish history, there are jobs in associations, think tanks, nonprofits, and similar groups that require learned Jewish professionals.
Learning about Israel can also bring you deeper into matters of the soul. You might have an interest in studying Israel's religious customs and traditions. In doing so, you might gain an opportunity to travel to Israel to advance your current career. Knowledge of Israel can also enhance a career as a religious studies teacher, university lecturer, history teacher, rabbi, or journalist.
There are also opportunities available for those who also want to inject modern practices into years-old traditions. Taking online courses is an excellent way to get your skills ready for that.
There are many online courses on Coursera that will help you learn about the history of Israel, Jerusalem, its significance to other neighboring countries, and how Israel has watched its geopolitics and geography evolve over the years. Taking online courses is a great way to move ahead in learning about Israel.
If you're starting from scratch, begin with the basics on Israel. Enroll in these introductory courses to give you the right foundation for learning about Israel. Once you have that understanding captured, then you might seek out courses about current trends and political maneuvers that will broaden your comprehension of Israel.