Multiple educators
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Algorithms, Deep Learning, Machine Learning Software, Artificial Neural Networks, Human Learning, Python Programming, Regression, Statistical Machine Learning, Tensorflow, Mathematics, Critical Thinking, Network Model, Training, Reinforcement Learning
Skills you'll gain: Python Programming, Computer Programming, Data Analysis
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Calculus, Differential Equations, Mathematics, Machine Learning Algorithms, Regression, Algebra, Algorithms, Artificial Neural Networks, General Statistics, Linear Algebra, Probability & Statistics, Statistical Analysis
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Human Learning, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Machine Learning Software, Data Analysis, Data Science
University of London
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Artificial Neural Networks, Deep Learning, Human Learning, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Statistical Machine Learning, Applied Machine Learning, Decision Making, Feature Engineering, Training
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Regression, Applied Machine Learning, Algorithms, Statistical Machine Learning, Mathematics, Critical Thinking, Machine Learning Software, Python Programming
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Artificial Neural Networks, Deep Learning, Machine Learning
Imperial College London
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Linear Algebra, Mathematics, Machine Learning, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Computer Programming, Python Programming, Machine Learning Algorithms, Calculus, Computational Logic, Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Differential Equations, Problem Solving, Statistical Analysis, Data Visualization, Dimensionality Reduction, Statistical Programming, Probability & Statistics, Regression
Skills you'll gain: Data Analysis, R Programming, SQL, Business Communication, Spreadsheet Software, Business Analysis, Data Visualization, Data Management, General Statistics, Big Data, Communication, Computer Programming, Data Science, Data Visualization Software, Databases, Exploratory Data Analysis, Extract, Transform, Load, Leadership and Management, Microsoft Excel, Problem Solving, Small Data, Statistical Programming, Tableau Software
Skills you'll gain: Data Analysis, Deep Learning, Human Learning, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Reinforcement Learning
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Data Science, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Business Transformation, Human Learning, Planning, Project Management
Skills you'll gain: Python Programming, Machine Learning, Data Science, Data Analysis, Algorithms, Data Management, Data Visualization, Human Learning, R Programming, Business Analysis, Computer Programming, Database Administration, Database Application, Database Theory, Databases, Deep Learning, Exploratory Data Analysis, Machine Learning Algorithms, Plot (Graphics), SQL, Data Model, Statistical Machine Learning, General Statistics, Probability & Statistics, Regression, Reinforcement Learning, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Data Mining, IBM Cloud, Writing
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular machine learning courses
- Machine Learning: DeepLearning.AI
- Python for Data Science, AI & Development: IBM
- Mathematics for Machine Learning and Data Science: DeepLearning.AI
- Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI): IBM
- Machine Learning for All: University of London
- Supervised Machine Learning: Regression and Classification: DeepLearning.AI
- Introduction to Generative AI: Google Cloud
- Mathematics for Machine Learning: Imperial College London
- Google Data Analytics: Google
- Machine Learning Introduction for Everyone: IBM