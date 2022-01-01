Free
Stanford University
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Strategy, Marketing, Organizational Development, Social Media, Entrepreneurship, General Statistics, Sales, Communication, Business Process Management, Probability & Statistics, Business Psychology, Human Resources, Analysis
4.6
(1.2k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Geneva
Skills you'll gain: Behavioral Economics, Business Psychology, Finance, Financial Markets, Investment, Investment Management, Leadership and Management, Market (Economics), Performance Management, Probability & Statistics, Risk, Risk Management, Statistical Tests, Stock, Strategy and Operations
4.7
(6.7k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Strategy, Advertising, Culture, Leadership and Management, Data Model, Market Research, Strategy and Operations, Entrepreneurship, Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Product Management, Data Management, Strategic Thinking, Communication, Thought, Markov Model, Research and Design, Product Marketing, Business Analysis, Machine Learning, Modeling, Design and Product, Business Psychology, Probability & Statistics, Sales
4.8
(2.1k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Johns Hopkins University
Skills you'll gain: Software Engineering, Github, Software Architecture, Operating Systems, Application Development, Unix Shells, Other Programming Languages, User Experience, Human Computer Interaction, Computer Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Software Engineering Tools, Bash (Unix Shell)
4.7
(1.3k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
The University of Sydney
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Design Thinking, Entrepreneurship, Research and Design, Creativity, User Experience Design, Business Strategy, Design and Product, Problem Solving, Sales, Business Psychology, Strategy, Modeling
4.6
(845 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months