Free
Technical University of Denmark (DTU)
Skills you'll gain: Theoretical Computer Science, Data Visualization, Marketing, Computer Architecture, Advertising, Probability & Statistics, Interactive Design, Computer Graphics, Business Intelligence, Research and Design, Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Communication, Human Computer Interaction, Business Analysis, Sales, E-Commerce, Interactive Data Visualization, Clinical Data Management, Data Management, Databases, Brand Management, Artificial Neural Networks, Machine Learning, Accounting, Human Resources, Microarchitecture, Bioinformatics
4.6
(180 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Lund University
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Brand Management, Business Psychology, Communication, Conflict Management, Entrepreneurship, Finance, General Accounting, Human Resources, International Law, Law, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Principle, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics, Taxes
4.8
(1.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
The University of Chicago
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Finance, Strategy and Operations, Behavioral Economics, Leadership and Management, Social Media, Entrepreneurship, Intellectual Property, Computer Graphics, .Properties, Research and Design, Innovation, Strategy, Interpretation, Sales, Economics, Law, Communication, Human Computer Interaction, Regulations and Compliance, Computer Networking, Business Psychology, Virtual Reality
4.8
(1k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Skills you'll gain: .Properties, Accounting, Brand Management, Business Analysis, Change Management, Communication, Critical Thinking, E-Commerce, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Project Management, Regulations and Compliance, Research and Design, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations
4.8
(712 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
A patent is a legal grant of protection given to an inventor (person or company) to protect the intellectual property rights of that party's invention. When a patent is awarded on a service or product, that gives the patent owner the legal right to block another party from borrowing or stealing the intellectual property of the invention.
Only an individual inventor can be awarded a solo patent for the idea of the product or service. If two or more people create an invention, then they would apply for a patent as joint inventors.
When it comes to understanding patents, it's important to learn that a company can be the owners of a patent you discover while working for the company. This can happen due to one or two conditions: 1) if you signed an employee agreement that assigned invention rights to the company, or 2) you were specifically hired to create inventions.
If you develop a new invention (say, a new vaccine) while you're employed with a company, the company will likely own the patent, which is good in the United States for 20 years.
Learning about a patent application process and the subsequent award can help you increase your capabilities in business law and intellectual property knowledge. If you work in a medical science organization or a technology company that creates new innovations on a regular basis, it pays to know about the patent application process and award approval. This understanding can be a great foundation for you to build a career in copyright protection, trademarks, business innovation, and patent applications.
When you take online courses to learn about patents, you will also learn details around protecting inventions by using patents. Explore the new insights about intellectual property laws, how to protect your inventions in different industries, and how to maximize the financial viability of a patent.
you'll appreciate how your mind will get challenged in these online courses. More importantly, you'll love the flexibility and freedom that online courses provide for learning new subjects in your spare time.