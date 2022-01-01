Free
Princeton University
Skills you'll gain: Python Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Strategy and Operations, Algorithms, Operations Research, Web Development, Programming Principles, Research and Design, Computer Program, Java (Software Platform), Java Programming, Computational Logic, Mobile Development, Javascript, Computer Programming, C Programming Language Family, Statistical Programming
4.7
(668 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Princeton University
Skills you'll gain: Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Algorithms, Network Architecture, Computer Architecture, Computational Logic, Data Structures, Computational Thinking, Human Computer Interaction, Java Programming, Computer Programming, Mathematics, Theoretical Computer Science, Computer Programming Tools, Programming Principles, Computer Networking, Mobile Development, Data Management
4.8
(338 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Princeton University
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Finance, Organizational Development, Entrepreneurship, Probability & Statistics, Problem Solving, Statistical Tests, General Statistics, Global, Research and Design, FinTech, Supply Chain and Logistics, Business Psychology, Analysis, Risk Management, Supply Chain Systems
4.8
(89 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Princeton University
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Adaptability, Front-End Web Development, Web Development, Critical Thinking, Business Psychology, Web Design, Ethics, Entrepreneurship, Research and Design, Business Analysis
4.7
(576 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months