Free
Technion - Israel Institute of Technology
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Big Data, Strategy and Operations, Data Management, Audit, Entrepreneurship, Applied Machine Learning, Research and Design, Machine Learning, Business Process Management
4.8
(190 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
École Polytechnique
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Data Visualization, Scientific Visualization, Research and Design, Problem Solving, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Communication, Entrepreneurship, Business Psychology
4.2
(61 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
"A semiconductor can be defined in two ways—one, it is a material that conducts electricity as its temperature rises, so it is used for both its conduction properties and insulation properties. Two, this semiconductor material is used as a component of current integrated circuits technology, using the crystalline solid substance within it for its power capabilities.
These miniature semiconductors, which are smaller than a square inch, contain millions of tiny transistors that service the control boards and memory functions of modern electronic appliances like computers, digital devices, car panels, and microwave ovens. Semiconductors are increasingly being used in power and sensor systems in digital security products, speech recognition tools, and renewable electricity sources.
When studying the topic of semiconductors, it's important to learn that semiconductors form the basis of diodes, transistors, and integrated circuits that get placed inside today's electronic products.
Semiconductors are widely applied in electronics appliances not only due to their tiny size, but because of their power efficiency, low costs, and overall reliability.
Working as an industrial technologist, a semiconductor manufacturing technician, or a semiconductor systems design engineer are usually the main types of jobs for someone who learns about semiconductors. When you learn to apply your knowledge of semiconductors in manufacturing and technology companies, you can scale your career to a very high level.
Learning about semiconductors can also bring you career opportunities in verification engineering, as a staff equipment engineer, and a supply chain analyst. Study the topic of semiconductors and then research the top semiconductor manufacturers for more insights into career opportunities.
Online courses help you learn about semiconductors by providing information and learning opportunities about electrical and engineering aspects of semiconductors, as well as the implementation and integration of semiconductors in all of the devices and appliances we use on a daily basis. Semiconductors will help to move us into the future as they will be placed in products behind the internet of things and new and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, self-driving autos, smart homes, and more in the future.