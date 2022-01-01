Autodesk
Skills you'll gain: 3d Modeling, Advertising, Algorithms, Communication, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computer Graphics, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Operations Research, Product Design, Product Lifecycle, Product Management, Research and Design, Simulation, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science
4.8
(4.2k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Autodesk
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Strategy and Operations, Operations Research, Computer-Aided Design, Research and Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Design and Product
4.8
(3.3k reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Autodesk
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Algorithms, Design and Product, Computer Graphics, Computer Graphic Techniques, Communication, 3d Modeling, Computer-Aided Design, Modeling, Advertising, Product Design, Theoretical Computer Science
4.8
(995 reviews)
Advanced · Course · 1-4 Weeks
SolidWorks is a software suite for computer-aided design (CAD) and engineering (CAE) that allows designers to create objects in 2D and 3D environments. The tools that SolidWorks offers allow you to work with every phase of the design process, and it’s particularly helpful for robotics and mechatronics modeling. You can design items in SolidWorks’ interface, create photo-quality modeling, and visually test the physical behavior of what you’re developing. SolidWorks is only available for Windows. You can purchase a SolidWorks package that offers you all of the features, or you can buy just the tools that you need.
SolidWorks is worth learning because it’s one of the most widely used software applications for 2D and 3D design and because it has a proven track record of a quarter-century. You can edit easily and efficiently in SolidWorks, and its testing feature means that you don’t have to build a prototype before you discover problems with your device. SolidWorks also offers a product management tool that allows multiple engineers to weigh in on a design through the development process. It’s easy to learn in a short time, which means you can begin designing items quickly.
Knowledge of SolidWorks can help you find jobs in engineering, architecture, drafting, and product design. Many companies specifically hire SolidWorks designers who work exclusively in the software suite. Look for careers as a product data manager, product engineer, construction planner, or mechanical engineer. Mechanical and electrical drafters draw on their knowledge of SolidWorks in their careers, as do architects and civil engineers. SolidWorks skills are in demand for industrial designers and architects as well. You may be able to use SolidWorks to plan and create works of 3D art too.
When you take online courses to learn SolidWorks, you can gain a grasp of how the software works along with how to apply it in all sorts of design and engineering environments. You may discover how to create visual renderings and models of an item, and you can study how to draft a product through every stage of the design process. Gather specialized knowledge in the various tools that SolidWorks offers in its different packages. Online courses can also take you deeper into interior design and architecture using SolidWorks, as you learn to develop blueprints and diagram spaces in the software.