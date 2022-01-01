University of Colorado Boulder
Verilog is a popular hardware description language (HDL) used throughout the semiconductor industry to describe digital hardware designs. Verilog describes parts of various hardware components, like computer memory, a flip-flop switch, a microprocessor, or a network switch. When designers use a CAD-based approach, they describe the hardware in the way they want to connect pieces together. Using Verilog, a design engineer can simulate, test, and ultimately write it to a computer chip. This language is handy for anyone using digital hardware because Verilog is independent of technology, easy to design and debug, and more useful for describing large circuits than a comparable schematic diagram.
Verilog hardware description language is valuable to learn because you'll discover how Verilog uses natural learning processes to make it easier to learn HDL languages. Learning about Verilog usually starts with first examples, then language rules and syntax, followed by more complex examples, and then test bench simulations to verify the design’s accuracy. Verilog simplifies the way that electrical designers show the complexity of digital circuits. When you work in electrical circuitry, you may learn how schematic diagrams help show interconnected diagrams as a whole. As the complexity of a circuit increases, a common textual language is put to use to concisely capture the defining features of digital design.
Careers that use Verilog include digital design engineering, digital verification, FPGA designing, and other design jobs in the semiconductor industry. Knowing Verilog may help you find work on an FPGA design team that is responsible for developing and maintaining digital FPGA designs for networking equipment. You may even gain new knowledge in engineering design topics, such as packet processing, switch fabric, overhead processing, and forward error correction techniques, which can influence your career path.
When you take online courses to learn Verilog, you may begin to approach the process of circuit design in a new way. You may learn how to use words and symbols and then use development software to convert that text description into configuration data to describe a circuit. Taking online courses to learn Verilog can give you a better understanding of how to write code in Verilog, how to design FPGA logic and simulate FPGA designs, and how to design test benches in your work.