University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Brand, Brand Management, Business Analysis, Cash Flow, Communication, Customer Relationship Management, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Financial Accounting, Flow Network, Forecasting, General Accounting, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Investment Management, Leadership and Management, Market Analysis, Marketing, Media Strategy & Planning, Operational Analysis, Operations Management, Probability & Statistics, Process, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics, Taxes
4.7
(21.9k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Analysis, Business Analysis, Cash Management, Communication, Corporate Accouting, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Data Management, Data Model, Decision Making, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Finance, General Statistics, Investment Management, Leadership and Management, Market Research, Marketing, Mathematics, Modeling, Performance Management, Probability & Statistics, Product Management, Product Marketing, Research and Design, Risk, Risk Management, Sales, Spreadsheet Software, Strategy, Strategy and Operations
4.5
(9.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Analysis, Analytics, Big Data, Business Analysis, Collaboration, Communication, Computational Logic, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Customer Analysis, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Data Management, Data Structures, Decision Making, Decision Tree, Entrepreneurship, Financial Analysis, Forecasting, General Statistics, Human Resources, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Mathematical Optimization, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Operational Analysis, People Analysis, Performance Management, Probability & Statistics, Research and Design, Spreadsheet Software, Statistical Analysis, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics, Talent Management, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(16.5k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Applied Machine Learning, Big Data, Computational Thinking, Computer Programming, Customer Relationship Management, Customer Success, Data Management, Database Administration, Databases, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Human Resources, Leadership and Management, Machine Learning, Marketing, People Management, Reinforcement Learning, Sales, Security Engineering, Software Security, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(69 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: BlockChain, Business Process Management, Cryptocurrency, Entrepreneurial Finance, Entrepreneurship, FinTech, Finance, Investment Management, Regulations and Compliance, Risk Management, Strategy and Operations
4.6
(2.9k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Brand Management, Business Process Management, Design and Product, Digital Marketing, Entrepreneurial Finance, Entrepreneurship, Forecasting, General Accounting, Innovation, Leadership and Management, Market Analysis, Market Research, Marketing, Probability & Statistics, Product Management, Product Marketing, Research and Design, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations
4.8
(5k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Analysis, Audit, Business Analysis, Business Process Management, Business Psychology, Business Transformation, Creativity, Decision Making, Econometrics, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Forecasting, General Statistics, Global, Investment Management, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Probability & Statistics, Research and Design, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations
4.7
(1.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Adaptability, Business Psychology, Communication, Decision Making, Entrepreneurship, Human Learning, Leadership, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Personal Advertisement, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations
4.7
(2.7k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 1-3 Months
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Big Data, Business Analysis, Data Analysis, Data Management, Entrepreneurship, FinTech, Finance, Financial Analysis, Human Resources, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.8
(131 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 1-3 Months
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Data Model, Finance, Decision Making, Data Analysis, Analysis, Simulation, Data Management, Spreadsheet Software, Risk, Microsoft Excel, Business Analysis, Probability & Statistics, Entrepreneurship, Modeling
4.6
(2.1k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematical Optimization, Mathematics, Theoretical Computer Science, Strategy and Operations, Data Structures, Computer Programming Tools, Research and Design, Data Analysis, Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Spreadsheet Software, Decision Tree, Entrepreneurship, Operational Analysis, Decision Making, Forecasting, Business Analysis, Computational Logic, Simulation, Analytics, Probability & Statistics, Data Management, Computer Programming, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.7
(4.8k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Analysis, Balance Sheet, Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Financial Analysis, General Accounting, Human Resources, Innovation, Insurance Sales, Leadership and Management, Organizational Development, People Management, Research and Design, Sales, Strategy and Operations
4.6
(1.5k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania is one of the leading educational business schools, with programs for undergraduates, MBAs, doctoral candidates, and professional executives. It is well known for having a large and influential alumni network, including Elon Musk, Donald J. Trump, and Sundar Pichai. Wharton teaches much of its business experiences with immersion techniques, where it seeds its new students with local nonprofits to gain experience and learn essential aspects of business, such as marketing, fundraising, and management. These experiences often lead to more opportunities for its students. Wharton shares the #1 spot (with Stanford) for Best Business Schools of 2021 by US News and World Report.
It is valuable to learn about Wharton if you're interested in becoming great in business. Wharton is known for preparing its students with the ability, strength, and tactical skills to make critical business decisions, lead teams in different environments, and promote businesses. It's open to students wanting to pursue joint-degree programs in almost anything, from computer science and manufacturing to accounting and e-commerce, or to public policy and real estate. Undergraduate or graduate students would be wise to try to apply and enroll at Wharton. It holds a strong reputation and legacy for its programs, and going to Wharton can help you build a network of future business leaders.
There are plenty of career opportunities for working at the Wharton School of Business, including opportunities in advising, counseling, data research, communications, career management, financial aid, and others. These roles offer great potential for career growth and mobility. If you are a student at Wharton and are talented, innovative, and success-driven, you can build your network of teachers, consultants, fellow students, and others to enhance your career leads for when you finish your program. Wharton is noted for having 81% of its graduates becoming employed at graduation.
When you take online courses offered by Wharton on Coursera, you can build up your business management knowledge by learning about financial data concepts like financial modeling, linear programming, regression analysis, and linear regression, as well as business knowledge on risk, return, investing, cash flow, and generally accepted accounting principles. Taking these online courses can help you strengthen your insights on how to make individual quantitative models, balance risk and reward measurement, and structure your decision-making capabilities.