Computer Science Degree Jobs in Emerging Technologies in 2023

A computer science degree can lead to a variety of exciting roles in emerging technologies, like AI, robotics, cybersecurity, UX design and computer forensics. Read this guide from Coursera to see your career options.
Computer science graduates have historically worked in IT departments, such as software development and database administration. These jobs are still very important, but emerging technologies have brought a swathe of new and exciting career opportunities for those with a computer science degree.
Innovation is the cornerstone of the information technology industry. As new technologies open up possibilities, they spawn untold innovations that grow the opportunities for those with a computer science degree. Information technology has permeated all aspects of our working and personal lives. As the economy becomes more centred on technology and computer systems, the demand for IT knowledge and workers is growing as well.
In this guide, we will take a look at some of the computer science jobs roles found in the High-Tech Corridor, and around the UK, that will trend in 2022 and beyond.
Computer science graduates are amongst the most employable. Statistics from HESA, on the employment destinations of graduates, show that 80 percent of computer science degree holders find employment within six months of completing their degree [1].
Computer science jobs are some of the highest in demand and pay very well, with an average salary of £45,000 per annum. Educational institutions are expanding their computer science degree courses to teach emerging technologies.
The M4 corridor, including Berkshire, Swindon, and the Thames Valley (England's Silicon Highway, or the M4 High-Tech Corridor) has earned its reputation as one of Europe's biggest technology clusters. In this technology belt, you’ll find innovative telehealth companies, AI companies, major global technology brands, and just about every other type of company that a computer science graduate might be interested in.
Looking for a way to advance your career and stand out from the crowd? A computer science degree can open up a field of in-demand computer science jobs requiring skills in high demand by employers. From artificial intelligence modelling to video game design the job possibilities are exciting. Let’s take a look at ten of the best jobs for computer science graduates.
The world is shifting from being human-oriented to AI-oriented. With more and more advancements in technology, a more efficient model of operation might been developed by implementing Artificial Intelligence in various sectors.
Innovation in the field of AI and machine learning is constantly evolving. Machine learning enables an AI system to learn from data in a way that mimics human behaviour. One of the earliest definitions of machine learning, by Arthur Samuel, is still the best. "Machine Learning is a field of study that gives computers the ability to learn without being explicitly programmed."
The Fourth Industrial Revolution is characterised by a fusion of technologies that is blurring the lines between the physical, digital, and biological spheres. In this revolution, AI has emerged as a mainstream technology, underpinning many industries and shaking up how we live, work, and play.
Are you a creative and analytical problem solver? Are you excited about the idea of helping to shape the future of the global economy? If so, this might be a great industry for you.
Machine learning engineer: They can develop machine learning models
Data scientist: They can leverage machine learning models
AI researcher: They can work on advanced AI research.
A degree in computer science is generally required for AI and ML jobs. Proficiency in AI and machine learning, al well asand Python, Java, and R coding languages is a must. Hands-on experience with machine learning techniques, natural language processing (NLP), and deep learning techniques is a big plus.
At Coursera, we’re committed to making it easier for you to gain the skills and knowledge you need to launch a career in AI and machine learning.
Fulfill your potential as a data scientist by gaining the skills, experience, and knowledge you will need to pursue a fulfilling career. A good place to start is the MasterTrack Certificate® in AI and Machine Learning online programme from the Arizona State University Master of Computer Science department.
Do you want a master's degree from a top-rated university in England? Now it’s possible, with Imperial College London’s online Master of Science in Data Science with Machine Learning—one of the world’s first online master's degrees in this field.
Armed with a degree in robotics, you'll have the skills you need to build the robots that will revolutionise health care, assist people in everyday tasks, and create machines that can perform jobs too dangerous for humans. Future possibilities are endless and span nearly every aspect of life.
In a robotics career, you could combine your passion for system-level design with your love of programming, engineering, and problem-solving.
Robotics engineers design and build robots.
Robotics technicians help engineers with assembly and repair.
Software developers write software that runs on a computer that controls a robot.
Most employers require applicants for this position to have a bachelor's degree in computer science or software, mechanical, or electrical engineering; to be experienced with computer-aided design (CAD) software, and to be proficient in C++ or Python.
The field of robotics and design offers jobs that require imagination and strong knowledge in software development. If you enjoy programming and building mechanical and/or electrical projects, this might just be the career for you.
Take a Robotics Specialization course to access a practical education in robotics and the skills you need to programme robots that are used for complex tasks.
Computer forensics is a career that encompasses the fields of computer science and criminal investigation. For example, a computer forensics professional may examine digital data, such as computer files, e-mail, databases, mobile phones, and flash drives for evidence to support or refute allegations of illegal activity. Forensic experts are hired by companies, law firms, and the police to investigate illegal activity.
Pursuing an exciting and rewarding career in digital forensics, you will be responsible for aspects of evidence handling, from preliminary acquisition through final presentation of results in legal proceedings.
As a professional within the computer forensics industry, you’ll work with law enforcement to improve cybercrime investigations and safeguard against security breaches. It’s a career that requires an inquisitive nature and an interest in cybercrime and law enforcement.
Forensic computer analysts look at digital evidence to find out what type of crime has been committed and by whom.
If you're looking for a job as a computerdigital forensics investigator, you'll need a bachelor's degree in computer science, computer security, or another technical field. A recognised certification may also be required.
Ready to launch your career in computer forensics, but having a hard time finding the right place to start? This Computer Forensics course could help. The three-part course will give you a grounding in information security and digital forensics.
Interest in ethical hacking is at an all-time high and experts predict it will continue to grow, reaching a £260.8 billion global market value by 2026. This is due to the rapid evolution of business and the increasingly complicated network infrastructures brought about by new software, the cloud, and other innovations. Businesses have embraced a digital economy, whereby they rely more and more on their computer networks to compete in the global marketplace.
Ethical hackers attempt to find weak points in a network's defences and work with IT professionals to shore up those holes to prevent malicious hackers from gaining access.
If efficiency and protocols are your strong suits and you’re good at anticipating potential risks, then this job might be for you.
Information security analyst
Systems engineer
Cybersecurity manager
Didn’t mention ethical hackers, who are sometimes billed as penetration testers or security analysts, etc.
You should ideally have a Bachelor of Computer Science or Master Of Business Administration in Information Systems, and an information security certification like the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) or Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP).
Designed specifically for beginners in the field, the IBM Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate on Coursera will provide you with a clear baseline for what it takes to be an entry-level security analyst, giving you a unique combination of theory and hands-on practice.
Get started Llearning from industry experts who are ready to help you. Master the science of protecting an organisation’s greatest assets through achieving and maintaining effective cybersecurity.
One of the most innovative and exciting career fields for young computer science degree holders is video game design. Video games are, for the most part, fully immersive and technologically advanced. If you’re one of those people who can’t get enough of Fortnite, Fifa, or Roblox, then video game design might be right up your alley.
Video game design requires knowledge of virtual reality, graphics, physics programming, networks, and user interface design.
Game design involves lots of creative thinking and problem-solving. If you’re interested in video games, this could be the right industry for you.
Games developer
Programmer
Technical support specialist
Required skills and educational requirements may vary according to the job. However, 74 percent of game designers hold a bachelor's degree. Eighteen percent of these major in computer science [2]. Additionally, proficiency with C++ or Java development languages and knowledge of current trends in gaming technology are highly desirable skills for game designers.
Are you looking for a stand-out skill that may impress employers and help you beat the crowd? If so, you can learn Unity3D and C# programming with the Game Design and Development Specialization.
Cloud computing is a trend that continues to grow. Companies no longer need their own servers to build products or host files. As the cloud continues to grow, so will the demand for professionals with cloud computing skills, including database management, cloud security, and network architecture professionals.
Cloud computing is a model for enabling ubiquitous, convenient, on-demand network access to a shared pool of configurable computing resources (e.g., networks, servers, storage, applications, and services) that can be rapidly provisioned and released with minimal management effort or service provider interaction.
Cloud computing is built upon the concepts of utility computing in terms of the means of delivery and consumption as well as the concept of grid computing.
Cloud engineer
Network architect
Cloud security specialist
The cloud computing industry moves fast, so if you have technical skills, a desire to help businesses succeed, and an interest in digital transformation, this might be the career path for you.
The cloud computing field consists of highly skilled professionals with a minimum of a bachelor’s degree in computer science. A range of certifications are recommended,required including AWS, GCP, Google Cloud Certified (GCC), and Microsoft Azure.
Get a jump start on your cloud career with Coursera. Develop the foundations for a job in cloud network engineering with the Google Cloud Networking Professional Certification.
Big data has enormous potential across all industries, but bioinformatics takes big data to a new level. Bioinformatics allows researchers to make sense of massive volumes of data stored in genome databases, information about the three-dimensional structures of proteins, and other varied biological data.
Bioinformatics gathers, analyses, and interprets biological data using innovative computational methods to develop high-quality datasets.
Bioinformatics draws from both biology and computer science, making it perfect for someone with an interest in both of these fields. You will also enjoy the role if you have an analytic mindset and love to simplify complex data.
Bioinformatics scientist
Research associate
Bioinformatics engineer
Bioinformatics technicians are computer scientists who specialise in biology. They require strong knowledge of programming languages, primarily Perl and R, but also sometimes Java. Often they have a master’s degree in computer science or computational biology.
Securing a career in bioinformatics requires the right skills and experience. The Bioinformatics Specialisation from the University of California, San Diego, can help you prepare for a successful transition by giving you experience with computational biology and bioinformatics software, while also providing an industry-recognised certification.
User experience (UX) design is a relatively new, but growing, discipline within the broader field of design. A UX designer uses data to understand how customers interact with a particular product or system. A successful UX designer brings together many user experience strategies to create positive customer experiences.
UX design is a job that requires an excellent creative and analytical mind. If that describes you, and you are interested in how people interact with technology, then this may be the career for you.
UX designer
Information architect
Product manager
Candidates with backgrounds in psychology, human-computer interaction, and computer science have a good start in this industry.
When designing new technologies, UX designers need to understand how users interact with their devices. To create effective experiences, you must be well versed in prototyping and design tools like AdobeXD, InVision, and Sketch.
The Google UX Design Professional Certificate is a hands-on course taught by Google UX experts. You'll learn the foundational principles of user-centred design, while you build a portfolio of real-world projects—and prepare to launch your career in the fast-growing field of user experience (UX) design.
Big data is a term that has been growing in popularity over the past few years. It refers to the large volume of digital data created every day by internet users and other sources. The volume amounts to more information than any one person could reasonably consume in a single lifetime, but big data analytics makes it possible to analyse the information and find intelligent ways to use it.
Big data analytics is being used increasingly by organisations. The real value of big data analytics lies in its ability to help organisations make more informed decisions.
Big data analytics is a field that requires analytics skills, computer science skills and knowledge of mathematics. If you enjoy all three, then you may find this industry is perfect for you.
Data scientist
Data visualisation developer
Business intelligence engineer
You’ll use SQL and Python, Java, or R to uncover valuable insights from data. You’ll also help develop new algorithms that solve the most challenging problems. You'll likely also need an undergraduate or master's degree in data science or computer science for most jobs.
The Big Data MasterTrack® Certificate is a unique programme that trains you in the latest skills for big data analysis. Through an integrated curriculum, master the skills you need to move onto a new career path.
The Internet of Things (IoT) refers to the growing population of physical objects that are connected to the internet. The rise in the number of smart objects will drive demand for programmers and developers.
With a career in IoT, you’ll be combining fundamental technology skills, such aslike engineering and software development, with a specialised focus on developing IoT devices and applications.
If you have a talent for applying innovative ideas to existing business models, you may want to be a part of this exciting shift. This data-driven industry is perfect if you like working with experimental technology.
IoT developer
Embedded systems designer
Vulnerability analyst
To become an IoT professional, you need to start with a computer science or cloud development education. Expertise in JavaScript and Python is also required.
The Internet of Things (IoT) has the power to make complex systems simpler, improve efficiency, and create new opportunities. If you are looking to take full advantage of this revolutionary era in computing and electronics, consider the Introduction to Programming the Internet of Things (IOT) Specialisation course found on Coursera.
Stepping into the world of computer science can be a big leap—it’s a diverse field with limitless career options, as we've seen above.
Getting ahead starts with making your first steps in the right direction. Earning a certificate or computer science degree you find on Coursera will give you the knowledge and skills to make your mark in this constantly evolving field.
Once you’ve made your choice, dive in by exploring course offerings, watching lectures, and collaborating with peers from around the world. You’ll feel supported along the way—and when you complete a certificate or degree, you will have improved your employability in jobs in emerging technology industries.
People often ask, “Is computer science hard?” or “Will I need to learn a difficult programming language?” It might be intimidating at first, but computer science is a fascinating field of study that also pays well, and provides job security. If you have any interest in technology and enjoy solving problems logically, then the maths and technical aspects should not put you off this rewarding industry.
A bachelor's degree in computer science is a solid foundation for a career in software development, cybersecurity, information security, and much more. The advantage of earning your computer science degree online is that you can complete it from the comfort of your home or workplace. And although only a handful of schools offer accredited online computer science degrees, there are also a variety of online classes and short courses available for all skill levels.
In today's job market, you can work from home with a computer science degree certifications in a computer science niche. Employers of IT professionals have been allowing them to work from home for years. Following the Coronavirus pandemic, this trend is set to get stronger.
