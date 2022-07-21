Overview
In this program, you will complete a real module from the online Master of Computer Science program that will help you understand artificial intelligence through a combination of both theory and practice. Through a series of interactive lectures and team-based projects, you will explore how machines learn in the form of learning paradigms, how to create autonomous agents that can reason, learn, and act on their own, and how to train and optimize deep neural networks.
You’ll also strengthen foundational skills in mathematics that will underpin your work in the field of artificial intelligence. Upon completion of these courses, you will have a strong understanding of the techniques used by practitioners in the field of AI, allowing you to advance your career in AI, work more effectively on machine learning projects, and identify opportunities for how you can apply AI to your current role or company.
By committing to online study for 6-9 months, you can earn the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning MasterTrack Certificate that will be a pathway to the online Master of Computer Science degree at Arizona State University.