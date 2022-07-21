Arizona State University
Gain in-demand skills in artificial intelligence and machine learning by studying statistical machine learning, deep learning, supervised and unsupervised learning, knowledge representation and reasoning from the #1-ranked school for innovation in the U.S.  Apply by July 21, 2022. Classes start in August. For details on applying, review the FAQ section.

Apply by July 21, 2022.

Classes start in August.

6-9 months

15-20 hours per week.

$4,500 USD

Students pay by course.

100% online

+Live session classes.

Ranked #1 school for innovation in the U.S.

U.S. News & World Report’s top-ranked school for innovation.

Accelerate your path to a master's degree from Arizona State University

If you get a B or better on your first attempt in every course in this MasterTrack® Certificate, you will earn a university-issued certification, as well as satisfy the GPA requirement for the ASU Master of Computer Science degree program. Apply these credits to the Master of Computer Science at Arizona State University to begin the program with 12 of your 30 required credits completed. You must still meet all other admission criteria in order to be eligible for the degree program.

Hands-on Projects and Peer Collaboration

With live sessions and immersive projects, you will build your portfolio and be prepared to thrive in both academic and professional settings—all while collaborating with peers.

Program description

Learn the theories and techniques used by practitioners in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Required background

No prerequisites are required.

Skills you will gain

  • Supervised learning
  • Unsupervised learning
  • Deep learning architectures
  • Machine learning methods
  • Probabilistic inference
  • Image classification
  • Representation and reasoning

Overview

In this program, you will complete a real module from the online Master of Computer Science program that will help you understand artificial intelligence through a combination of both theory and practice. Through a series of interactive lectures and team-based projects, you will explore how machines learn in the form of learning paradigms, how to create autonomous agents that can reason, learn, and act on their own, and how to train and optimize deep neural networks.

You’ll also strengthen foundational skills in mathematics that will underpin your work in the field of artificial intelligence. Upon completion of these courses, you will have a strong understanding of the techniques used by practitioners in the field of AI, allowing you to advance your career in AI, work more effectively on machine learning projects, and identify opportunities for how you can apply AI to your current role or company.

By committing to online study for 6-9 months, you can earn the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning MasterTrack Certificate that will be a pathway to the online Master of Computer Science degree at Arizona State University.

3 courses in this 6-9 month program (Take 3 of the 4 courses listed to earn your certificate.)

Earn credit toward a 100% online Master of Computer Science degree from Arizona State University

Take the next step in your education to boost your career. This MasterTrack® Certificate is a building block that offers you a pathway to a degree while also providing job-relevant skills today.

AI & Machine Learning MasterTrack® Certificate earn credit towards:

Arizona State University
If you apply and gain admission to Arizona State University’s 100% online Master of Computer Science, 12 of 30 credits earned from this program will carry over as you pursue your full degree. If you do not opt to continue learning, you still receive an official certificate for completing this program.

Instructors

Frequently asked questions

