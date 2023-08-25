What Is a Marketing Analyst? And How to Become One

Marketing analysts break down data to help guide a company's marketing decisions.
A marketing analyst is a professional who analyses data to support a company’s marketing efforts. The marketing analyst might use the insights they find to help a company make better business decisions—like increasing revenue or optimising marketing campaigns.
A marketing analyst works with data to unearth new marketing insights for a company. But what does this actually mean?
A large part of being a marketing analyst includes cleaning, sorting, and interpreting data. More specifically, this can mean:
Gathering, cleaning, and sorting data through methods like surveys or website analysis
Reviewing marketing campaign results (like revenue increase, reach, or engagement) to improve campaigns
Using tools to understand current customers and find new ones
Researching competitors
By synthesising findings, marketing analysts can recommend how a business should proceed with its marketing efforts. This can entail putting together reports, presentations, and other materials.
Marketing analysts have much in common with other types of analysts—namely, they all deal with analysing and understanding data. Here’s a look at what other similar roles do:
Market research analyst: Though sometimes used interchangeably with marketing analyst, many companies consider market research analyst a distinct role. Market research analysts have a more narrow focus than marketing analysts, concentrating specifically (and perhaps unsurprisingly) on market research. This might mean understanding trends in specific markets, or predicting prices, wages, and other economic indicators. Market research analysts can support marketing teams, product teams, and other business-oriented teams.
Data analyst: Data analysts have a broader focus than marketing analysts, and can work in many fields outside of marketing. They might work in finance, manufacturing, science, government, and many other fields. The exact content of what they analyse will depend on the field and position. Because data analysts are less specialised than marketing analysts, data analyst positions often require less experience.
Business analyst: Business analysts use data to evaluate an organisation’s business and IT processes. They can make recommendations to reduce inefficiencies and costs, and identify ways to improve the business structure. They generally don’t work exclusively with marketing data, as marketing analysts may do.
Learn more about different types of careers in marketing and marketing analytics from Anke Audenaert, a marketing professional at Meta.
Here are the three main categories of skills you’ll need to have to become a marketing analyst.
Data analysis: Data analysis likely means using SQL—a common programming language used to communicate with database systems. You might also be asked to learn languages like Python or R. Make sure to know the basics of cleaning, sorting, and visualising data as well.
Marketing: Marketing is a broad subject that can include pricing strategy, social media management, sales analysis, and economic analysis. Knowing your way around marketing strategies will be the basics for this role.
Project management: Marketing analysts can be tasked with leading complex efforts to work with data, sometimes across different teams. You won’t need to know the ins and outs of project management, but some experience with starting and leading projects can be helpful.
You can gain experience in a variety of different ways.
Find an entry-level position. Many marketing analyst positions request that you have several years of experience. Though you won’t always have to meet these “requirements” exactly to get an interview, depending on the role, working in a related position can certainly help. Try looking for entry-level data analysis or marketing positions that will help you learn more of the skills you need to become a marketing analyst. Titles might include data analyst, marketing associate, sales associate, or social media associate.
Incorporate the skills you need in your current position. There’s a chance you can find opportunities to learn new skills—and gain experience—in the job you’re currently in. Whether you’re working in retail or at a tech company, look for opportunities to use data or learn about marketing. If it makes sense to do so, you can inform your manager that you’re interested in learning new skills to see if they can connect you to relevant tasks.
Take a course or earn a qualification. Completing a short course or gaining a qualification, such as a professional certificate in skills you might need, can show employers that you know how to do certain aspects of the job. Try to take courses that will give you the opportunity to complete hands-on projects, so you have something to point to in your CV or interview.
Need a place to start? Here are some projects you can complete in two hours or less:
Many marketing analyst positions ask that you have at least a bachelor’s degree, and may prefer candidates with master’s degrees. Though some companies are willing to waive degree requirements if you have enough relevant experience, a degree can boost your competitiveness in the job market. Plus, getting a degree can give you the chance to learn data analysis and other important skills for the job. Consider the following fields for a degree:
Mathematics
Statistics
Marketing and analytics
Business and marketing
Computer science
Business
Whether you’re in a related position and hoping to make the switch to marketing analysis or just getting started in your career, gain the technical skills you'll need with the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Professional Certificate at Coursera. Learn from industry leaders and practise with industry-relevant projects, all at your own pace.
Editorial Team
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.