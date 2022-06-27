What Can You Do with a Master’s in Public Health (MPH)?

The UK Faculty of Public Health defined public health as the science and art of preventing disease, prolonging life, and promoting health and well-being through the organised efforts of society.
Earning your master's in public health (MPH) empowers you to make a positive impact on your community in a variety of ways. Let’s look at what a MPH degree is and what career paths you might choose to take after you’ve earned one.
A Master of Public Health (MPH) is a postgraduate-level degree designed to train students to protect and improve the health of communities. As a MPH degree candidate, you’ll learn how to foster better health through education, research, and promotion of best wellness practices.
While each university has its own public health degree curriculum, you can expect to take classes in nutrition, epidemiology, biostatistics, population health, determinants of health, and public health policy.
As you’re researching public health, you may hear about a Master of Science in Public Health (MSPH). This sounds similar to a MPH but differs in several important ways. A MPH prepares you to take an active role working in communities. A MSPH is a more research-heavy degree that prepares you for a doctorate degree or career in academia.
Many MSPH programs also require students to complete a researched thesis paper. MPH programs, on the other hand, more often require a capstone project or applied practice.
Increased life expectancies and the threat of new viruses and diseases (like COVID-19) make public health professionals more critical than ever. The UK health care market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 6.4 per cent during the forecast period (2019-2026).
Earning your master’s degree in public health opens the door to a wealth of career opportunities in different fields, inside and outside the NHS. No matter which field you choose, you could be making a difference in people’s lives on a large scale. Here are 10 career paths to consider.
Community health professionals analyse data, engage with communities, and implement public health programs to address concerns that affect diverse populations. You might perform outreach to schools, help elderly patients understand their health conditions, advocate for local health care needs, or help connect underserved communities to culturally appropriate health care resources.
Consider a career in community health if you’re empathetic and a good communicator. You have shared cultural or life experiences with a community you’d like to serve.
Community health jobs: Community health worker, outreach specialist, community care coordinator, peer counsellor, patient navigator, public health social worker.
Health educators help large groups of people by planning and implementing educational campaigns to promote healthy habits. You’ll collect and analyse data to develop effective programs specific to the health concerns of a specific community.
Consider a career in public health education if you approach problems with an analytical mind. You enjoy teaching and empowering people to help themselves.
Public health education jobs: Public health educator, health teacher
The aim of emergency management is to reduce health risks during emergency situations, whether it be a hurricane, viral outbreak, or terrorist attack. Before an emergency occurs, you’ll plan for immediate and long-term responses. After the fact, you’ll analyse the response and adapt it for the future.
Consider a career in emergency management if you work well under pressure, think proactively, and have compassion for others in tough situations.
Emergency management jobs: Disaster relief coordinator, emergency management specialist, emergency preparedness researcher
When a disease or virus impacts a population, epidemiologists investigate the patterns and causes and educate the population about threats to help reduce risk to public health. You might analyse data and present findings to policy makers, plan and direct treatment studies, or develop health surveillance systems.
Consider a career in epidemiology if you’re inquisitive and curious, and love collecting clues and solving puzzles.
Epidemiology jobs: Clinical trial researcher, field epidemiologist, veterinary epidemiologist, epidemiology investigator
specialization
Design and Critique Epidemiological Research. Develop skills that will allow you to conduct and critically assess research in epidemiology
4.8
(871 ratings)
15,048 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 3 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
association, Screening, Causal Inference, Clinical Study Design, Bias, incidence, Epidemiology, Prevalence, Randomized Controlled Trial, Case-Control Study, Study designs, Cohort, Validity, Interaction (Statistics), Information bias, Confounding, Selection Bias
Global health workers are tasked with improving health for populations around the world. In this field, you’ll engage in community outreach to promote healthy behaviours or study large-scale epidemics, like malaria, HIV, or COVID-19.
Consider a career in global health if you’re passionate about global health equity and want to make a difference beyond your local community.
Global health jobs: International aid worker, infectious disease analyst, policy analyst, global health educator, field consultant
specialization
4.7
(148 ratings)
4,857 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 3 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Innovation, Public Health, Entrepreneurship, Pitching, Market, Persuasive Techniques, Adoption, Scaleability
Public health policy can have a big impact on overall health and disease. Everything from smoke-free laws to COVID-19 travel recommendations are the result of policy makers. Working in policy often means acting as a liaison between health care agencies and the government or managing public health programs at the state or local level.
Consider a career in public policy if you enjoy the challenge of persuading people.
Public policy jobs: Health care policy analyst, healthcare administrator, and health services manager
While traditional nurses and doctors care for one patient at a time, public health practitioners care for entire communities or populations. You’ll work in your community to identify health risk factors, develop education, immunisation, and screening campaigns, and provide direct care services to at-risk populations.
Consider a career in medical practice if you’re already a registered nurse or physician and want to enact positive change on a bigger scale.
Medical practice jobs: Public health nurse, public health doctor
Environmental health deals with the natural and manmade aspects of the environment that impact human health. You’ll study the impact and develop interventions for issues like air pollution, climate change, sanitation practices, and occupational risks.
Consider a career in environmental health if you care about the planet and are passionate about making the world a safer place for vulnerable and at-risk communities.
Environmental health jobs: Environmental safety engineer, environmental health specialist, health and safety director, health inspector
Behavioural scientists seek solutions to widespread public health issues from the perspective of human behaviour. You’ll analyse data and the latest behavioural research to develop public health intervention programs for issues like addiction, obesity, smoking cessation, mental health, domestic violence, and overall wellness.
Consider a career in behavioural science if you’re interested in what makes people do what they do.
Behavioural science jobs: Behavioural data analyst, addiction treatment program developer, behavioural scientist, social service manager
As the health care field advances, so does the amount of data available from studies and clinical trials. Biostatisticians take this data and transform it into meaningful guidance for public health decisions. You’ll collect data, analyse it, and use it to evaluate health programs, create new interventions, or influence public policy.
Consider a career in biostatistics if you enjoy working with numbers and reading up on the latest scientific research.
Biostatistics jobs: Biostatistician, researcher, statistical programmer, research scientist, data analyst, data scientist
specialization
Master Statistics for Public Health and Learn R. Develop your statistical thinking skills and learn key data analysis methods through R
4.7
(1,517 ratings)
26,660 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 4 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Statistical Thinking, Survival Analysis, Logistic Regression, Data analysis with R, Linear Regression, Run basic analyses in R, R Programming, Understand common data distributions and types of variables, Formulate a scientific hypothesis, Correlation And Dependence, Understand common ways to choose what predictors go into a regression model, Run and interpret Kaplan-Meier curves in R, Construct a Cox regression model in R
Thanks to the advanced nature of the MPH and the specific training it provides, a master's in public health can open the door to higher salaries, though figures may differ by industry, location, and experience. The average salary for public health jobs across various UK locations and industries is £51,354.
|Title
|Average salary (UK)
|Public health educator
|£31,379
|Public health social worker
|£32,022
|Emergency management specialist
|£38,129
|Clinical researcher
|£40,553
|Public health administrator
|£51,903
*Salary data from the Economic Research Institute (ERI) as of June 2022
Earning a Master of Public Health could open up a wealth of diverse career opportunities that empower you to make a difference in the lives of your community and populations around the world. It’s also a significant investment. As you evaluate whether this degree is right for you, be sure to think about your individual career goals and whether you can achieve them with a MPH.
If you’re interested in health care but are unsure if public health is right for you, there are some alternative degree paths that might be a better fit.
Earning a clinical health care degree equips you with the skills necessary to work directly with patients. If you’re interested in becoming a nurse, doctor, or laboratory technician, you should consider a clinical degree.
If you’re interested in health care and business, consider pursuing a degree in health care administration. Health care administrators help keep health care facilities (hospitals, doctors' offices, nursing homes, etc.) running smoothly by handling the business side of patient care.
If you’re interested in working directly with people but not necessarily in a health care capacity, consider social work. With a degree in social work, you’ll build a foundation for helping vulnerable and at-risk individuals in fields like child welfare, mental health, and substance abuse.
If you're considering earning your MPH, but need more flexibility than attending an on-campus program, consider earning your degree online. With some online public health programs from leading universities, you can learn from the same professors as on-campus programs, and graduate with a recognised degree in the field.
Learn more about earning a Global Master of Public Health online from Imperial College London, or try a course from Imperial's School of Public Health to experience for yourself whether it’s right for you.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.