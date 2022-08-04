The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati is a premier institute engaged in higher education and research in engineering, design, basic sciences, applied sciences, and humanities. It is recognized as an institute of national importance by the Government of India for its overall excellence in teaching and research. IIT Guwahati is regarded as one of the best institutions, distinguished by its commitment to promoting innovation through advanced science and technology.
Master deep learning methods and their application to computer vision and extended reality by learning from Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, one of the leading institutions in India.
Learn the foundational principles used in emerging and classical areas of manufacturing and automotive technology.
Learn to use new-age manufacturing technologies that are transforming industrial production and processes.
Learn to use cutting-edge UX design and HCI concepts to build intuitive user experiences. Learn from the expert faculty at the prestigious Department of Design at IIT Guwahati, one of the leading institutions in India.
Learn to design, develop, and deploy extended reality applications on cloud computing platforms from Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, one of the leading institutions in India.